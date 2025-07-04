BMW upgrades 5 series with standard 19-inch alloys wheels: No extra cost now BMW India upgraded the 5 Series by offering 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, replacing the previously standard 18-inch wheels, to enhance the overall stance and styling of the luxury sedan, which is only available in the long-wheelbase 530Li petrol variant.

New Delhi:

BMW India, one of the leading names in the luxury automobile segment, has reportedly updated its eighth-generation 5 Series by making 19-inch alloy wheels standard across the lineup. Earlier, the sedan used to come equipped with 18-inch Y-spoke grey alloys, and with the latest upgradation of 19-inch wheels, which are available only as an optional upgrade, this could be considered a good addition to the segment. Based on widespread customer and reviewer feedback, the automaker has now included the larger wheels at no additional cost.

The move is said to be taken to improve the sedan’s proportions, especially considering its long-wheelbase (LWB) format. With a length of 5,175mm, the earlier 18-inch wheels appeared slightly underwhelming. The new wheels not only enhance the stance but also align better with the car’s premium design.

Powertrain and features remain unchanged

The 5 Series of BMW in India will continue to sell in a single 530Li petrol variant, which is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. It claims to deliver 258hp and 400Nm of torque, assisted by a 48V mild-hybrid system that adds another 11hp and 25Nm during acceleration or coasting.

This setup will ensure a blend of performance and efficiency, catering to both daily drives and long highway cruises, claims BMW.

Price and segment rivals

The BMW 530Li is priced at Rs 74.4 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes primarily with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which is currently the only other LWB luxury sedan in the segment. Other key rivals include the Audi A6, Volvo S90, and Lexus ES 300h. However, none of them offer the long-wheelbase comfort that the 530Li and E-Class provide.

Stylish upgrade without a price hike

By making 19-inch wheels standard, BMW is offering better visual balance and added value without increasing the price tag. For buyers looking at a premium sedan with enhanced road presence, this update makes the 530Li an even more compelling option.