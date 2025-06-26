JSW MG Motor India to hike vehicle prices across models starting July Their product lineup features a diverse range of vehicles, including both traditional combustion engines and electric models. The Comet EV is priced starting at Rs 7.36 lakh, while the SUV Gloster kicks off at Rs 43.35 lakh.

New Delhi:

On Wednesday, JSW MG Motor India announced plans to increase the prices of its vehicles by up to 1.5 percent across most of its offerings, effective from July 1. The company explained that this decision was made to address the rising input costs and various macroeconomic factors. Their product range includes both conventional engine and electric vehicles, with the Comet EV starting at Rs 7.36 lakh and the SUV Gloster beginning at Rs 43.35 lakh. The company anticipates up to 65 percent of its total sales to be derived from electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of the year. The company reported that its all-electric crossover utility vehicle, the Windsor, had surpassed the cumulative sales milestone of 20,000 units within just six months. In 2024, it was noted that 50 percent of the company's sales were attributed to EVs, with a total of 60,000 vehicles sold during that year.

JSW MG Motor EVs

Currently, JSW MG Motor India offers three EV models — ZS, Comet, and Windsor — alongside three internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles — Hector, Astor, and Gloster. According to Rakesh Sen, the Director of Sales and Marketing at JSW MG Motor India, EVs accounted for more than 60 percent of their month-on-month sales in calendar year 2025. He expressed confidence that the strong momentum would continue, projecting that EVs would drive 60 to 65 percent of total sales by year-end.

New energy vehicle lineup

Furthermore, the company is expanding its new energy vehicle lineup with upcoming models, the MG Cyberster and MG M9, which will be available through the newly launched 'accessible luxury' channel, MG Select. Sen remarked on the positive reception of the Windsor, attributing its success to an "exceptional value proposition" that resonated well with customers. He emphasised that the Windsor has effectively broken down category barriers and dispelled several misconceptions surrounding EVs in India through innovative strategies.

The company launched the Windsor in September of the previous year and introduced an ownership plan that includes a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering, claiming that the overall cost of owning the model is comparable to that of a manual engine-based compact SUV.

ALSO READ: Odisha to unveil EV Policy 2.0 targeting half of new registrations as BEVs by 2036