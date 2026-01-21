Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. 'Europe not heading in the right direction': Trump addresses World Economic Forum in Davos

'Europe not heading in the right direction': Trump addresses World Economic Forum in Davos

Trump stressed the global impact of the US economy, saying, “The US is the economic engine for all nations on the planet. When America booms, the entire world booms. When it goes bad… you all follow us down.”

Inflation easing in United States: Trump address World Economic Forum in Davos
Inflation easing in United States: Trump address World Economic Forum in Davos Image Source : AP
Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, opening his speech by highlighting what he described as significant economic gains in the United States. He pointed to improvements in income levels and easing inflation, calling it “great for all nations.” Trump stressed the global impact of the US economy, saying, “The US is the economic engine for all nations on the planet. When America booms, the entire world booms. When it goes bad… you all follow us down.”

Tense Backdrop for the forum

The US President’s visit comes amid ongoing tensions with European partners over his previous threats to claim Greenland and impose tariffs. The forum itself is being held during a period of global economic disruption.

Developing story...

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Breaking News Donald Trump US President World Economic Forum Davos Davos Forum Greenland Trump Inflation Tariff
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\