'Europe not heading in the right direction': Trump addresses World Economic Forum in Davos

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, opening his speech by highlighting what he described as significant economic gains in the United States. He pointed to improvements in income levels and easing inflation, calling it “great for all nations.” Trump stressed the global impact of the US economy, saying, “The US is the economic engine for all nations on the planet. When America booms, the entire world booms. When it goes bad… you all follow us down.”

Tense Backdrop for the forum

The US President’s visit comes amid ongoing tensions with European partners over his previous threats to claim Greenland and impose tariffs. The forum itself is being held during a period of global economic disruption.

