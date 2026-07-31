'We have special forces ready': Netanyahu issues blunt warning against any ICC arrest bid abroad

Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is not worried about the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against him and claimed that Israel has special forces prepared to respond if any country attempts to detain him during an overseas visit. Speaking to Fox News during his ongoing trip to the US, Netanyahu made it clear that the ICC warrant would not deter his foreign travel. He said he intends to continue visiting countries, including those that recognise the court's jurisdiction, despite the legal risks. Responding to a question on whether he fears being arrested abroad, including in the event of an unexpected medical emergency, Netanyahu said, "Yeah, I think about it. You know, we have special forces around. I served for five years."

The Israeli Prime Minister also confirmed that he would travel to New York City, dismissing calls by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani urging US authorities to act against him. Targeting Mamdani over his remarks, Netanyahu said, "I'm going to speak the truth in front of this hate-spewing elected official. He's pitting one group of New Yorkers against the others. He's turning them against New York Jews."

Mamdani has previously described Netanyahu as a "war criminal" in connection with the allegations being investigated by the ICC. However, the mayor has also acknowledged that New York City does not have the legal authority to enforce ICC arrest warrants, stating that any such action would fall under the jurisdiction of the US federal government.

Trump assures Netanyahu of support during US visit

Netanyahu's comments came as he held high-level meetings in Washington with US President Donald Trump, who reaffirmed America's support for the Israeli leader. Trump reportedly assured Netanyahu that he faced no threat of arrest while entering or remaining in the United States, reinforcing Washington's long-standing backing for Israel despite the ICC proceedings. The meeting marked Netanyahu's first in-person talks with Trump since the outbreak of hostilities involving Iran and took place amid heightened tensions across the Middle East.

What is the ICC case against Netanyahu?

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Israel's military operations in Gaza. According to the ICC, the allegations include "starvation as a method of warfare", intentional attacks against civilians, murder, persecution and other inhumane acts. Netanyahu has consistently rejected the accusations, describing the ICC proceedings as politically motivated and "antisemitic".

Washington meeting focused on Iran and regional security

The closed-door meeting between Trump and Netanyahu lasted around 90 minutes and was described by the White House as "positive and productive." According to both sides, discussions largely focused on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and addressing broader security concerns in the Middle East. After the meeting, Netanyahu described it as "one of the best conversations" he has had with Trump and said both leaders remained committed to ensuring that Iran does not develop nuclear capabilities.

Regional tensions remain high despite pause in hostilities

The meeting also came against the backdrop of continuing instability in the region. Recent weeks have seen US military forces intercept Iranian missile launches as tensions remain elevated. Hostilities involving Iran began in late February following joint US-Israeli strikes. Although active military operations are currently paused, Washington is pursuing diplomatic efforts to prevent a further escalation in the region.

(With inputs from AP)

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