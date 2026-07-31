Pakistan coal mine blast kills 32 in Quetta, several still trapped as rescue ops underway

Islamabad:

At least 32 miners were killed and 10 others remained trapped after a powerful explosion ripped through a coal mine in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province on Thursday. Rescue teams continued operations deep inside the mine amid fears that the death toll could rise further, with officials warning that the chances of finding survivors were rapidly diminishing. The explosion occurred on the outskirts of Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan. According to government mine inspector Ghani Baloch, the blast was believed to have been caused by a buildup of methane gas inside the mine, a common but deadly hazard in underground coal mining.

Rescue operation underway amid fading hopes

Emergency teams initially recovered seven bodies from the site before locating 25 more during the ongoing rescue operation, taking the confirmed death toll to 32. Officials said 10 miners were still believed to be trapped underground as rescuers worked cautiously to reach them.

Authorities said the search operation would continue until every trapped worker was accounted for. However, officials acknowledged that the situation remained critical because methane explosions rapidly consume oxygen inside underground mines. "The chances of finding anyone alive diminish after methane gas explosions because oxygen levels drop to zero, and rescuers are also proceeding cautiously inside the mine," Baloch said.

Bodies handed over to families

Officials said the bodies recovered from the mine were being handed over to the victims' families for burial. Meanwhile, anxious relatives of those still trapped continued to wait at the site, hoping for positive news from rescue teams. Baluchistan's Minister for Mines and Minerals, Shoaib Nosherwani, said rescue personnel were working in extremely challenging conditions to reach the remaining miners. Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, Nosherwani announced financial assistance of 500,000 Pakistani rupees (around USD 1,800) for the family of each miner who lost his life in the explosion.

Investigation ordered into the explosion

The provincial minister said authorities would carry out a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the blast. He also said the government would review existing mining safety protocols to identify lapses and strengthen safety measures to prevent similar tragedies.

Labour union alleges negligence

A coal miners' labour union blamed the incident on alleged negligence and demanded strict action against those responsible. In a statement, the Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation urged the government to ensure rigorous enforcement of mine safety regulations and take stringent action against companies that fail to comply with safety standards.

Why coal mine accidents remain common in Pakistan

Fatal mining accidents continue to occur frequently in Pakistan, particularly in Baluchistan, where many coal mines are criticised for lacking adequate ventilation systems, methane gas monitoring equipment and other essential safety infrastructure. Labour organisations have repeatedly accused mine operators of ignoring mandatory safety norms and failing to provide workers with adequate protective equipment, despite the hazardous working environment.

Baluchistan's mining sector and its challenges

Baluchistan is Pakistan's largest province by area but remains one of its least developed regions. Despite the dangerous working conditions and relatively low wages, thousands of families rely on coal mining for their livelihood due to limited employment opportunities and widespread poverty. The latest tragedy has once again drawn attention to long-standing concerns over mine safety in Pakistan and renewed calls for stronger enforcement of occupational safety standards across the country's mining sector.

(With inputs from PTI)

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