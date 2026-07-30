'There is no Pakistani Kashmir': India calls out New York Times over 'misleading' PoK headline

Washington:

India has strongly objected to The New York Times describing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as "Pakistani Kashmir", reiterating that the territory is an integral part of India. Taking exception to the headline of a recent report published by the American newspaper, the Indian Embassy in the United States termed the description "misleading and incorrect."

'There is no Pakistani Kashmir'

In a post on X, the embassy said, "There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir".

Reiterating New Delhi's long-standing position, the diplomatic mission stated that the "Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied parts of these territories and is now using violence against the occupied people."

India's response came after The New York Times published a report on recent unrest and local elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The report said violence erupted in Mirpur after security forces clashed with members of the Joint Awami Action Committee, a civil rights group protesting against alleged police excesses in the region.

India has consistently maintained its sovereign jurisdiction over the entire region, underlining that both Union Territories form an inseparable part of the nation.

Over 30 civilians killed in PoK in brutal crackdown by Pakistani forces

More than 30 civilians have been killed and over 33 injured in a crackdown by Pakistani security forces on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) over the past two days, according to government sources on Wednesday.

The protests have been led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) amid the ongoing local body elections in the region.

Pakistani security forces used lethal force against the protesters during JAAC's long march from Rawalakote to Muzaffarabad, and the crackdown reportedly resulted in the deaths of over 30 civilians and left over 33 protesters injured.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has witnessed widespread demonstrations since last month over rising living costs, alleged administrative apathy, political discrimination, and reported atrocities against minority communities, with protesters demanding greater accountability from the authorities.

Meanwhile, New Delhi on Tuesday described the elections in PoK as an attempt by Islamabad to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its "grave" human rights violations in the region.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

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