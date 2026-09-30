Bombay High Court temporarily stays Sachin Waze's bail in Antilia case after NIA challenge

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted an ad-interim stay on a special court order granting bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare case. The court's order came after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenged the September 29 bail order.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale posted the NIA's appeal for October 7 and issued notice to Waze. He is yet to be released from jail as the formalities for his release have not been completed.

High Court stays Waze's bail order

"We are granting an ad-interim stay on the September 29 order passed by the special court. The state authorities shall immediately convey our order to the concerned jail authorities," the court said.

The High Court passed the order after briefly hearing Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA. Singh argued that the special court had erred in granting Waze bail.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Ashish Chavan recused itself from hearing the plea. The NIA then moved the matter before the bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale.

The special court had granted Waze bail on September 29. The NIA subsequently approached the Bombay High Court challenging the order.

What is the Antilia bomb scare case?

On February 25, 2021, an SUV containing explosives was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia, in south Mumbai.

Businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had been in possession of the SUV before it was allegedly stolen, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

The NIA arrested Waze on March 13, 2021. He was subsequently made an accused in a separate corruption case being investigated by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

Waze has already been granted bail in the corruption case. His release in the Antilia bomb scare case, however, remains on hold following the Bombay High Court's ad-interim stay.

ALSO READ:

NIA moves Bombay High Court against bail granted to ex-Mumbai cop Sachin Waze in 2021 Antilia bomb scare case