Nissan Tekton teased ahead of July 9 debut: Duster-based SUV to challenge Creta and Seltos

New Delhi:

Nissan just dropped a new teaser for the Tekton SUV, and the buzz is already building ahead of its big reveal on July 9. For Nissan India, this isn’t just another launch—it’s a comeback. The Tekton steps in as Nissan’s new contender in the crowded midsize SUV segment, filling the gap left after the Kicks bowed out in 2023.

New teaser reveals design highlights

This SUV rides on the same platform as the new Renault Duster, so you know that it is targeting some serious competition. The latest teaser clip throws out some fresh details, like connected LED headlamps, bold 'TEKTON' badging on the bonnet and tailgate, and, now, an illuminated red accent stretching across the front grille. The multipronged alloy wheels, roof spoiler, and those quirky door handles (if you’ve seen the Duster, you will recognise them) all make an appearance too.

Inspired by the Nissan Patrol

At the back of the car, you will spot C-shaped LED tail-lights, a little tribute to Nissan’s big daddy, the Patrol. In fact, Nissan does not shy from comparisons, and one of its teasers literally parks the Tekton next to the Patrol, calling it the 'baby Patrol'. They want the customer to make the connection, and as per the reports, the Patrol might even show up at the Indian launch, just to drive the point home and hint at what’s coming next from Nissan.

Expected features and technology

The Tekton is expected to offer several premium features similar to those available on the Renault Duster.

Likely features include:

10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless smartphone connectivity

Panoramic sunroof

Digital instrument cluster

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Connected car technology

Multiple safety features

These additions are expected to help the SUV compete with segment leaders.

Engine and transmission options

Under the hood, the Nissan Tekton is expected to offer two turbo-petrol engine options.

The lineup is likely to include:

1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 100hp

1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 163hp

Both come with a 6-speed manual by default. Opt for the bigger engine and you can snag a 7-speed DCT auto—a nice touch for drivers who want something sportier. There’s already talk that, if Renault moves forward with a hybrid Duster, Nissan’s likely to bring a hybrid Tekton too.

Expected price and rivals

When it lands, the Tekton’s price should be in the same ballpark as the new Duster, starting at near Rs 10.49 lakh and topping out around Rs 18.69 lakh for the fully loaded variant.

The new Nissan car is set to compete with cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the upcoming Tata Sierra, which stands under the same price bracket and nearly the same features.