Google rolls out Gemini Personal Intelligence in India: Smarter AI with app integration

New Delhi:

Google is making a big move by bringing in the Gemini Personal Intelligence feature in India. This is considered to be one of the moves, as the Gemini AI feature will help the users to debut in the US. Now, with the new feature, anyone with access gets a smarter, more personalised Gemini that actually talks with the rest of your Google apps.

Gemini Personal Intelligence: How does it work?

Once you turn on Personal Intelligence, Gemini can tap into Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube, Google Search—pretty much your whole Google life. So, say you are planning a trip.

Instead of bouncing from Gmail to Photos to YouTube, Gemini grabs your flight info from Gmail, pulls up old vacation pics from Photos, and even suggests new places, inspired by your latest YouTube binge. The idea is to stop wasting time hopping between apps and just get what you need in one go.

User control and privacy focus

Privacy matters, and Google says that it’s got that covered. Personal Intelligence always starts off—meaning you have to turn it on yourself. You pick exactly which apps Gemini connects to, and you’re free to switch them off any time. Google promises it only uses your info for your questions, not to train its bigger AI models. And if you’d rather keep things private, you can start a temporary chat with no personal data involved.

Availability and access in India

Right now, this feature is rolling out for people on the Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra plans in India. If you want it, just go to the Gemini app, find Settings, and look for Personal Intelligence. Link up your apps, and you are set.

Still evolving: What users should know

One thing, though—this is still a work in progress. Sometimes Gemini might miss the mark, pull the wrong info, or go a little too far with the personalisation. This is normal.

Just correct it and give feedback, and it will get sharper as you use it. In short, Gemini Personal Intelligence is getting smarter—but it’s still learning, just like the rest of us.