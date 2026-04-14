Jio and Bank of Baroda launch ‘bob World Lite’ for feature phones: Digital banking goes wider

New Delhi:

Jio and Bank of Baroda just teamed up to push digital banking further in India, rolling out the ‘bob World Lite’ app. Designed with feature phone users in mind, this app means you don’t need a smartphone to handle your banking. It’s a big step that matches what the Indian government and RBI want—to make sure people in rural and semi-urban areas aren’t left out of the financial network.

‘bob World Lite’ app for feature phones

You will find it pre-installed on the JioPhone Prima 4G, so it’s ready to go right out of the box. If you are using an older device, you can grab it from the JioStore with no fuss. The app doesn’t chew up data or bog down your phone. It’s lightweight, fast, and built for those simpler devices and slower networks.

Getting started is easy. A quick registration, and you’re into your banking—no fancy hardware needed.

Key features and services offered

Here’s what you can actually do with the app: make UPI-based ‘Scan & Pay’ payments, send money to any bank, recharge your mobile, pay utility bills, and manage your profile or account. And it’s not just for Bank of Baroda customers—anyone with a feature phone can jump in, no matter which bank they use.

Focus on accessibility and low data usage

The focus here is on making banking simple and accessible, even for people in remote areas with spotty internet. The app is tuned to use barely any data and works smoothly on keypad phones. The goal is clear: pull millions who don’t use smartphones into the formal banking system, without making things complicated.

What industry leaders said

Industry leaders are paying attention. Devdutt Chand from Bank of Baroda calls digital inclusion a top priority and sees this partnership as a push to reach beyond just smartphone owners. Sunil Dutt from Reliance Jio says this move helps deliver affordable, accessible digital services to everyone, especially those on feature phones.

Expanding India’s digital ecosystem

India still has millions of people using basic phones. Bridging that digital gap is not just about technology—it’s about giving everyone a chance to bank safely, easily, and whenever they want. ‘bob World Lite’ might be the change that lets millions finally access the financial tools they need.