JEE Main topper, Delhiite Aditya Gupta: 'Don't call me a topper, better a performer'

New Delhi:

Aditya Gupta from Delhi has topped the JEE Main session two exam, as the result was announced on Monday, April 20. Aditya scored perfect 100 percentile to top the JEE Main exam. Speaking to India TV Digital, Aditya said, "Don't call me a topper, better a performer." According to him, "results should not be a yardstick to judge anyone's performance." Aditya felt a bit low at the time of preparing for the CBSE Class 12 exam, but his parents motivated him and did not pressure him for performance.

For the JEE Main aspirants, Aditya said, "Don't think of the result, give your best at the time of preparation and in the exam, success will be at your doorstep."

What did the topper say regarding JEE Main preparation?

Regarding JEE Main preparation, the topper said, "focused and smart preparations, with help from my institute- Vidyamandir Classes, helped me to achieve success in JEE." NCERT books are the bible for JEE, as most of the questions in Physics and Chemistry are based on NCERT, he added. Aditya also said that he practised sample papers and mock tests daily, months before JEE.

Notably, this was Aaditya's second attempt. He had scored 99.97 percentile in the previous session. The 17-year-old is now focusing on his JEE Advanced as his dream is to pursue Computer Science from IIT Delhi. The topper said he loves to listen to Classical music during his leisure.

Who is the female topper?

It is worth mentioning here that a total of 26 students scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main session two exam this year. Mallavarapu Aasna is the female topper.

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