JEE Main April session result 2026 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to download rank card pdf

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 April session result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download rank card on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with JEE Main result, JEE Main final answer key and merit list are available on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can check and download JEE Main rank card on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session rank card pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session rank card PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session rank card PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session rank card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main April session rank card pdf link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JEE Main April session rank card PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Main April session rank card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main April session rank card pdf will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, rank, other details.

How to download JEE Main merit list PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Along with JEE Main result 2026, JEE Main merit list pdf and final answer key are available for download on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session merit list, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on toppers list PDF link. JEE Main merit list 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main final answer key 2026: How to download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 pdf link

JEE Main final answer key 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Main final answer key 2026 pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JEE Main result 2026, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.