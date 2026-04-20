Private jet crashes into hillside in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur; pilot and co-pilot killed

New Delhi:

A chartered aircraft crashed into a hillside in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, triggering a major emergency response. The crash reportedly occurred after the aircraft struck Ara Hill, leading to the fatal accident.

Pilot and co-pilot killed

According to initial reports, both the pilot and co-pilot have died in the incident. Authorities are still working to ascertain whether any other passengers were on board at the time of the crash.

Senior police officials, including SSP Lal Ummed Singh, have reached the spot and are supervising relief and rescue operations, which are currently underway at the crash site.

Video goes viral on social media

The administration is gathering further details about the incident, while visuals from the crash site in Jashpur district have surfaced on social media, showing the aftermath.

Footage from the spot shows thick plumes of smoke and flames rising from the crashed aircraft on the hillside.

(Input: Sikandar Khan)

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