Seven workers injured after massive fire erupts at Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi:

At least 7 workers were injured after a fire broke out at a unit of the Bhilai Steel Plant in Durg district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 10 am in the STG 4 turbine unit of the plant in Bhilai, where a sudden blaze caused heavy smoke to spread across the turbine hall. Following the alert, the plant’s fire brigade responded swiftly, with 3 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control shortly afterwards.

Officials said at least 7 workers sustained injuries, some due to burns, and were shifted to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital for treatment. Doctors at the hospital confirmed that all 7 injured workers have been admitted.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage.

About Bhilai Steel Plant

The Bhilai Steel Plant is one of India’s largest and most important steel manufacturing facilities, located in Bhilai in the Durg district.

It was established in 1955 with technical and financial assistance from the former Soviet Union and is operated by Steel Authority of India Limited. The plant played a key role in India’s industrial development, particularly in strengthening the country’s infrastructure and defence sectors.

Bhilai Steel Plant is known for producing a wide range of steel products, including rails for Indian Railways, structural steel, plates, and wire rods. It is the primary supplier of long rails used in the railway network, making it strategically significant for transportation infrastructure.

The plant has undergone several modernisation phases over the years to improve production capacity, efficiency, and environmental standards. Today, it remains one of the flagship units of SAIL and a major contributor to India’s steel output.