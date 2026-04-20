School timings revised in Uttar Pradesh due to heatwave conditions: Check new schedule

Lucknow:

In view of the rising temperatures, the Uttar Pradesh government has revised school timings to safeguard students from heatwave conditions. As per the new schedule, classes will now be held from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, while teachers will remain present at school until 1:30 pm.

The directive, issued by Pratap Singh Baghel, Director of Education (Basic), aims to ensure a safe learning environment by minimizing students’ exposure to extreme heat and sunlight.

Check the revised schedule

According to the order sent to all District Basic Education Officers, students will attend academic activities between 7:30 AM and 12:30 PM. The morning assembly or yoga session will take place from 7:30 AM to 7:40 AM, followed by regular classes, with a mid-day break scheduled from 10:00 AM to 10:15 AM.

Teaching and non-teaching staff, including Shiksha Mitras and instructors, have been directed to remain on campus from 7:30 AM to 1:30 PM to carry out academic and administrative responsibilities.

The order also allows School Management Committees of recognised schools to take suitable decisions based on local conditions, while stressing strict compliance with the revised timings across institutions.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Directives Issued by the Director of Education (Basic)

Heatwave conditions for next 4-5 days: IMD

Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over isolated pockets of northwest, central, and the adjoining parts of east India for the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

It said isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and scattered pockets of East Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness heatwave conditions on different dates between April 20 and April 25.

Also, warm night conditions are expected to prevail in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha on April 20 and April 21, Chhattisgarh on April 20, and Odisha between April 20 and April 22.

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