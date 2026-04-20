Yogi govt allows farmers to sell wheat at MSP without online registration

Lucknow:

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh can now sell wheat at government procurement centres without mandatory online registration, according to an official statement issued on Monday. The decision has been taken to address the difficulties faced by farmers during the procurement process.

CM Yogi directs DMs to implement order immediately

The statement clarified that the 'Farmer Registry', a digital system used to identify farmers and verify their crops, will no longer be compulsory.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all District Magistrates to implement the order with immediate effect.

Earlier this year, the Farmer Registry was made mandatory for farmers to sell wheat at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) at government procurement centres in Uttar Pradesh. However, many farmers were unable to complete registration and were forced to sell their produce to middlemen at lower prices.

Farmers can now be able to sell their wheat without registry

Taking note of these difficulties, the Chief Minister intervened and relaxed the rule. Under the revised order, farmers can now sell their wheat at procurement centres without registration, as was the practice in previous years.

"Farmers will be able to sell their wheat as before," CM Yogi said, while directing officials to ensure that no inconvenience is caused at procurement centres.

In view of the ongoing heatwave, he also instructed authorities to arrange essential facilities such as drinking water, fans, shade, and other basic amenities for farmers.

According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, over 2.38 lakh metric tonnes of wheat had been procured from more than 42,000 farmers as of 11 am on April 20. Meanwhile, over 4.77 lakh farmers have registered so far, and more than 5,400 procurement centres have been set up across the state.

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