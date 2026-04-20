Video footage reveals how US destroyer crippled and seized Iranian vessel in Gulf of Oman | WATCH

Tehran:

US Central Command has released footage showing a naval confrontation in the Gulf of Oman, where a US destroyer intercepted an Iranian vessel attempting to breach a maritime blockade. The video captures the guided-missile destroyer Spruance tracking and approaching the Iranian ship Touska as it moved through the northern Arabian Sea. According to US Central Command, multiple were issued, ordering the vessel to halt its course.

When the Touska allegedly failed to comply, the situation escalated. The footage shows shots being fired after the crew was instructed to evacuate the engine room. Moments later, the vessel’s propulsion system is seen disabled, leaving it adrift.

A second clip released by Central Command shows US naval forces boarding the immobilised ship. Troops are seen securing the deck and taking control of the vessel after it was rendered non-operational. US officials described the operation as a response to what they called a violation of the blockade.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump shared the details of the incident on Truth Social.

“Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them. The U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS SPRUANCE intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman, and gave them fair warning to stop. The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom,” the post read.

“Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel. The TOUSKA is under U.S. Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what's on board!” it added.

Iran vows retaliation

Confirming the US attack on its vessel, Iran said retaliatory action will be taken by Tehran’s armed forces.

"We warn that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate against this armed piracy by the US military," Iran’s Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters said in a statement.