UP CM rips into Opposition after bill linked to women's quota stalls, invokes Draupadi 'cheerharan'

Lucknow:

In a sharp political escalation over the stalled amendment to the Women’s Reservation law, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Opposition, accusing it of being “anti-women” and orchestrating a deliberate move to block legislation aimed at empowering women politically.

Addressing a press conference alongside Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, and ministers Om Prakash Rajbhar and Sanjay Nishad, CM Yogi said the failure to pass the amendment bill in the Lok Sabha was a “conspiracy against women” that they would not forgive.

He argued that the proposed amendment—linked to the broader framework of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act—would have ensured inclusive credit across party lines had it been passed in the Lok Sabha.

"We can say that women are enraged about the Opposition's anti-women conduct. Rage can be seen among women for Congress and allies of the INDI Alliance - SP, RJD, TMC, DMK and other parties that were a part of this sin; that how INDI Alliance conspires to block each and every step taken in the interest of nation and society by the PM," he said.

CM Yogi attacks Samajwadi Party

The Uttar Pradesh CM rebuked Samajwadi Party (SP), saying demands for reservations for Muslim women were raised, which were against the Constitution.

“This is against the Constitution, which does not allow reservation on the basis of religion,” he said, invoking BR Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, both of whom he claimed had strongly opposed such provisions.

CM Yogi also questioned the Opposition’s stance during the Shah Bano case and accused the Congress party of resisting reforms like the triple talaq law.

"The conduct of INDI Alliance inside the Parliament, the conduct of Congress, SP, TMC and DMK draws our attention to a scene like that of Draupadi's 'cheerharan' (disrobing) in a crowded gathering. Irresponsible remarks by the Opposition and their conduct are not hidden from anyone," he said.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi calls April 17 a ‘black day’

Echoing the criticism, Union Minister Annapurna Devi described April 17 as a “black day” for women’s empowerment in the 21st century. She said the amendment had raised hopes among millions of women across the country.

“At a time when women were looking toward Parliament with expectation, the Opposition’s anti-women mindset led them to vote against the amendment. They have not only defeated a crucial bill but also broken the trust of millions of women,” she said.

Constitutional Amendment Bill fails to clear Lok Sabha test

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, was not passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday after it failed to achieve the required two-thirds majority. Although 298 members supported the proposal, 230 voted against it, preventing the bill from moving forward.

Following the result, two other proposed legislations — the Delimitation Bill 2026 and the Union Territories Law (Amendment) Bill 2026 — were withdrawn by the government.

In response to the defeat, leaders of the NDA staged protests within the Parliament premises, expressing their dissatisfaction over the bill’s failure to pass.