15 killed in tragic bus accident in J-K's Udhampur, PM Modi, CM Abdullah express grief; ex gratia announced

Srinagar:

At least 15 people lost their lives after a passenger bus overturned on the Ramnagar-Udhampur highway near Kagort in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. Many others were also injured in the incident who have been shifted to nearby hospitals, and authorities have arrived at the spot for a rescue operation.

The death court, however, is feared to rise.

As per the initial information provided by the locals, the driver of the bus lost control and skidded off the road near near Kagort village in Ram Nagar area, causing the bus to overturn. Locals said the bus, which was on way to Udhampur from a remote village, was over speeding which caused the accident.

Senior officials have reached the spot for a rescue operation, and the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has taken cognisance of the incident, instructing authorities to ensure that speedy treatment is provided to the injured. Teams at the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Udhampur have also been alerted.

President Droupadi Murmu has condoled the loss of lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. "I am deeply saddened to learn about the deaths of several people in the bus accident that occurred in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," she posted on X in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his condolences to those who were killed in the incident, and said he is praying for the recovery for the injured. He has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. Additionally, Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also expressed 'deep sorrow' over the tragic incident in the Udhampur district and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured. He has also said that the government stands firmly with the victims and their families, and all necessary assistance is being extended.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh also spoke with Udhampur District Commissioner (DC) Minga Sherpa about the accident. Singh, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Udhampur, said he is in constant touch with the local authorities to review the situation.

"The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected," Singh posted on X. "All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured."

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha also condoled the accident and said he is praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. "I have directed district admin, Police, SDRF and Health Department to provide every possible assistance to those affected," he posted on X.

The incident has happened a day after a similar accident took place in the Rajouri district when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and overturned in a field, leaving at least 18 people injured. As per officials, the accident happened on the Darhal-Rajouri road due to the tempo traveller driver losing control.

Police and emergency services had arrived at the spot immediately, though, and a rescue operation was launched. Four of the 18 people were in critical condition who were later taken to the GMC hospital in Rajouri.

With inputs from Rahi Kapoor