J-K LG Manoj Sinha launches three-month drive to eradicate drug menace, urges collective action

Jammu:

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched a large-scale campaign aimed at making Jammu and Kashmir drug-free, marking the beginning of a three-month-long public movement from the MA Stadium in Jammu. He described the initiative as a people-driven effort to tackle one of the region’s most pressing challenges, calling for widespread participation across communities.

Campaign vision and six-phase strategy

Outlining the roadmap, Sinha said: "We have given voice to a resolve that will reach every village, town, city, home, and heartbeat in UT, fulfilling the pledge of a drug-free region. The next three months are pivotal, with the campaign advancing in six clear phases- Awareness intensive drives, youth-focused events, community engagement, strict enforcement, rehabilitation & evaluation. We'll move forward with whole of government approach to rid J&K of the drug menace. We pledge resolutely that the administration will not let any youth, family, or dream fall into the dark abyss of addiction. I firmly believe that drug addiction statistics show mere percentages and case files, but behind each lies a vivid story, a family's struggle & agony.

"Drug-free J&K campaign demands not just sympathy but collective action because it is not an individual plight but a collective crisis, not one family's tragedy but a challenge to us all. Together, with unwavering resolve, we will fight and defeat the scourge of drug abuse," he added.

He added that the three-month campaign would focus on turning awareness into responsibility through active public participation.

Zero tolerance policy against drug smugglers

The lieutenant governor emphasised strict enforcement against drug trafficking networks, warning of decisive action.

"Those who destroy society will face the full and uncompromising weight of the law. Our neighbour is using cross-border smuggling to poison our communities and undermine our nation's future. Every officer carries one obligation: this must stop. The full force of the law is now directed at smugglers. Their networks will be dismantled without delay. Drug Smugglers' assets will be seized, ringleaders prosecuted, and punishment will be delivered swiftly. The administration will confiscate all property, revoke licenses, passports, Aadhaar, and freeze bank accounts of all those involved. This crackdown against drug smugglers will echo through generations."

He also highlighted the need to strengthen grassroots intelligence through local bodies and surveillance committees to identify offenders.

Call for community participation

Sinha urged youth, social workers, teachers, women, and athletes to take part actively in the campaign.

"The next three months will sow seeds of lasting change. Let anti-drug sports tournaments brim with fervour, debates steel youth resolve, quizzes embed awareness. Map drug-affected areas accurately; unity marches, Padyatra inspire neighborhoods; marathons from panchayats to cities declare that J&k will never bow to drugs. From village chaupals to district headquarters, every event must pulse with mass movement spirit, followed by reviews because feedback will be our compass to refine, strategise, and act stronger. April 11 is not a ceremonial start but the first step of a transformative march. Let us build a movement so broad, so resolute, and so deeply people-driven that it lays the foundation of a drug-free J&K."

Commitment to long-term change

The Lieutenant Governor said drug abuse remains one of the gravest challenges facing Jammu and Kashmir, but expressed confidence that coordinated efforts would yield results.

"Bound by shared purpose, we will rise against drug abuse and claim the victory that awaits us. The three-month-long people's movement across J&K will make every person grasp the issue, turning information into responsibility through public participation," he said.

He added that the administration has already moved from planning to action since 2021, expanding outreach, engaging youth, and strengthening rehabilitation efforts, while reaffirming that no individual would face the fight alone.