No recharge, no problem: UP govt to provide power for three days after zero balance for smart meter users

Lucknow:

In a major relief to electricity consumers, the Uttar Pradesh government, under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has announced that power supply will not be immediately disrupted even if the balance in smart meters drops to zero.

The decision was taken during a review meeting held at the Shakti Bhawan in Lucknow, where the minister reviewed the power supply system and issued directions aimed at making it more transparent, consumer-friendly and efficient.

No power even after zero balance

State Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said that consumers will continue to receive electricity for up to three days or till a limit of Rs 200 (for loads up to 2 kilowatts), even after their balance is exhausted. He added that electricity connections will not be disconnected on Sundays or public holidays, adopting a more humane approach.

Offering relief to consumers, Sharma said that in areas where smart meters have already been installed, a grace period of about 15 days for conversion and an additional 30 days - totalling around 45 days - will be provided, during which no electricity connection will be disconnected.

He further assured that even if the balance becomes zero, the electricity supply to smart meter consumers will not be disrupted for up to three days or till a usage of ₹200 , ensuring temporary relief to users.

Smart meter rollout on hold

The government has also decided to temporarily halt the replacement of conventional meters with smart meters in Uttar Pradesh until a technical committee submits its report.

Sharma, according to an official statement, said the technical committee was constituted under the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and until its report is received and vetted, the process of converting existing meters into smart meters will remain suspended with immediate effect.

To ensure that consumers receive timely information, a five-tier SMS alert system will be introduced, and consumers will receive alerts when their balance drops to 30 per cent, 10 per cent, reaches zero, one day before disconnection, and after disconnection.

Additionally, the Energy Minister has issued directives ensuring that under no circumstances will electricity connections be disconnected on Sundays or other public holidays—even if the account balance turns negative—thereby sparing consumers from unnecessary inconvenience.

In view of the summer season, the minister instructed discom officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, stressing that transformer replacement should not be delayed and issues such as loose wires and sparking must be addressed promptly.

High-level committee to assess quality and performance of smart meters

A four-member high-level technical committee has been constituted to assess the quality and performance of smart meters. The panel includes experts from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and the Electrical Research and Development Association, along with officials from the power department. The committee is expected to submit its report within 10 days.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has also intensified efforts to address consumer grievances, with a dedicated helpline (1912), website, and WhatsApp chatbot for complaints. A statewide awareness campaign is being conducted through print, electronic, and social media to educate consumers about smart meters and address misconceptions.

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