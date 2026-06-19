Sena vs Sena: Uddhav calls rebel MPs 'traitors' on Shiv Sena Foundation Day, Shinde says this is just trailer

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Uddhav Thackeray locked horns on Shiv Sena Foundation Day in Mumbai and took jibe at each other. While Eknath said some people are trying to weaken his faction, Uddhav said some people might have expected to see a broken Shiv Sainik, but that is not the case at all. It should be noted that on the occasion of Shiv Sena's 60th foundation day, both factions of the party held separate rallies in Mumbai.

Some dogs have been barking for past few days: Shinde takes jibe at Uddhav

While addressing the rally, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shinde faction leader Eknath Shinde on Friday came down heavily on Uddhav Thackeray during 60th foundation day of Shiv Sena and said for the past few days, some dogs have been barking but a tiger is standing for you all. They bark in groups, but a tiger always arrives alone. That is the Shiv Sena. This is just the trailer; the full movie is yet to come. Just wait and see what happens next, he said.

During the occasion, Eknath Shinde also said that the Shiv Sena belongs to everyone and it is a party of the common people. “I urge all Shiv Sainiks to stand up, applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and acknowledge his extraordinary work for the country. Balasaheb Thackeray, too, would have patted Prime Minister Modi on the back for the work he is doing for the nation. We have taken the Shiv Sena to every household, every village, and across the entire state of Maharashtra,” he said.

He added, "Elections are currently being held in 11 out of the 17 local bodies. We have already been elected unopposed in six places, and we will secure victory in the remaining 11 as well.

Eknath says Mahayuti alliance is strong and will remain so

He said the Mahayuti alliance is strong and will remain so. “Some people are trying to sow discord between Devendra-ji and me. Some individuals secretly try to poison Fadnavis-ji's mind against me, but he comes and tells us everything. There are those who try to carry tales back and forth, but we get all the information,” he said.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on the 60th foundation day of the Shiv Sena, took jibe at Eknath Shinde and said some people might have expected to see a broken Shiv Sainik, but that is not the case at all.

“Today, these four Members of Parliament and all the MLAs have gathered here. How can I ever repay you? Even sacrificing my own life would not be enough. We have faced many crises over the past 60 years; people have gone to jail and shed their blood like water,” he said.

Uddhav says some are talking about merging Shiv Sena with Congress

He said some people are talking about merging the Shiv Sena into the Congress. “Well, after being with the BJP for so many years, it didn't merge into the BJP. They say the Shiv Sena will merge into the Congress; well, let's hope the BJP doesn't end up merging into that Shinde faction instead,” he said.

“All the BJP leaders have come from outside... If you aren't having sons of your own, you're taking our boys away. They say Uddhav doesn't meet anyone... that Aaditya should be the one meeting people... Well, if I didn't meet people, how did you get elected? I held so many rallies for you,” he said.

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