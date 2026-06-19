'Neither I nor Italy ever beg': Meloni hits back after Trump claims she 'begged' for photo with him at G7

Rome:

A fresh diplomatic controversy has erupted between US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after the former claimed that the Italian leader had "begged" him for a photograph during the recent G7 Summit in France. Meloni strongly rejected Trump's claim, calling it "completely made up" and expressing disappointment over the remarks. This comes despite recent efforts by both leaders to stabilise ties following disagreements earlier this year, particularly over developments linked to the Iran conflict.

What Trump said about Meloni

During a telephonic interview with an Italian television outlet, Trump made a series of remarks about his interaction with Meloni at the G7 Summit held in France's Evian from June 15 to 17. "She's probably happy I talked to her. I didn't have to talk to her," Trump was quoted as saying. He further claimed, "She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her." The comments quickly triggered political reactions in Italy and reignited scrutiny of the often unpredictable relationship between the two leaders.

Neither I nor Italy ever beg: Meloni

Responding publicly through a video message shared on X, Meloni categorically denied Trump's version of events and accused him of making baseless statements. "Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up and I am frankly appalled. I don't know why the President of the United States behaves this way with his own allies... after all, it's not the first time it's happened," she said.

The Italian Prime Minister went further, suggesting that Trump appeared tougher on allies than on adversaries. "I can only say it’s a shame that he doesn't show the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, with leaderships toward which he instead proves much more accommodating. However, one thing he must remember: Neither I nor Italy ever beg," she added.

Political fallout grows in Italy

Trump's comments sparked criticism across Italy's political spectrum, with several leaders rallying behind Meloni. Among the strongest reactions came from Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, who announced the cancellation of a planned visit to the United States.

"The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June," Tajani wrote on X.

Once close allies, now facing renewed tensions

The latest exchange marks another chapter in the evolving relationship between Trump and Meloni. The Italian leader was once considered one of Trump's closest allies in Europe and was the only European head of government to attend his inauguration in 2025. However, relations between the two leaders have cooled in recent months. Political observers point to disagreements over Trump's remarks concerning Pope Leo and differences that emerged after the outbreak of the Iran war as key factors behind the growing distance.

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