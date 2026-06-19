BJP, TMC supporters come to blows at Kolkata Airport ahead of Abhishek Banerjee's arrival | VIDEO

Kolkata:

A political confrontation broke out at Kolkata Airport on Friday after supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly engaged in a scuffle ahead of the arrival of TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee from Delhi. According to reports, BJP supporters had gathered at the airport carrying eggs after learning about Banerjee's scheduled arrival. The situation soon escalated into a heated altercation, with members of both groups allegedly involved in physical clashes. Videos of the incident have surfaced, showing supporters from the two rival parties pushing and scuffling with each other inside the airport premises.

TMC levels serious allegations

Following the incident, the TMC launched a sharp attack on the BJP and raised serious concerns over security arrangements. In a post on X, the party alleged that a BJP supporter carrying weapons may have intended to target Abhishek Banerjee.

"A BJP goon ARMED WITH WEAPONS possibly planned to MURDER our Hon'ble National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee," TMC stated. The party further questioned the law and order situation in the state and accused the administration of failing to prevent such incidents. "Such is the condition of law & order under Suvendu Adhikari's watch that criminals now roam freely, emboldened enough to carry out brazen attacks with absolute impunity."

The TMC also posed a pointed question regarding the alleged security lapse. "If this is not a STATE-SPONSORED ATTEMPT TO ELIMINATE A POLITICAL OPPONENT, then what is?"

Political tensions rise amid rebel MP controversy

The airport clash comes at a time when political tensions within the Trinamool Congress are already running high. Earlier in the day, the Mamata Banerjee-led party approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding the disqualification of 20 rebel MPs. The party has accused the lawmakers of defying the party line and attempting to merge with a lesser-known political outfit.

Abhishek Banerjee, who met the Speaker along with senior TMC leaders, argued that the move by the rebel MPs violates the anti-defection provisions under the Constitution and warrants disqualification.

The latest confrontation at Kolkata Airport has further intensified the political atmosphere in West Bengal, where both TMC and BJP continue to engage in aggressive political battles ahead of future electoral contests.

Eggs hurled at arrested TMC leader Udayan Guha

Earlier on Thursday, TMC leader and former West Bengal minister Udayan Guha was pelted with eggs by a crowd outside a police station in Cooch Behar, when he was being escorted to a prison van for production before a court following his arrest in an alleged extortion case.

Locals claimed that eggs rained on Guha when he emerged from the Dinahat Police Station. The former minister wore a helmet, which shielded his face from direct hits, though several eggs struck his body as he walked towards the prison van. A large crowd, comprising both men and women, had gathered outside the police station hours before his departure.

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