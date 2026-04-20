24 IAS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh; DMs of 10 districts reshuffled | Check list

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday (April 20) transferred 24 IAS officers, including District Magistrates (DMs) of several key districts such as Ayodhya, Barabanki, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar, Etah, Hapur, Aligarh, Banda, Farrukhabad, and Sonbhadra.
Among the key postings, Aryendra Kumar has been shifted from Ghazipur to Aligarh, while Arvind Singh has been appointed as the new DM of Etah. Amit Awasthi will take charge as DM Banda, and Dr Anuj Lathar has been posted as DM Farrukhabad. Kavita Meena has been appointed DM Hapur, and Isha Priya will serve as DM Ambedkar Nagar.
Chandra Gaur has been posted as DM Sonbhadra, while Anupam Shukla moves from Ambedkar Nagar to Ghazipur. Shashank Tripathi has been transferred from Barabanki to Ayodhya, and Gyan Pratap Singh has been appointed DM Barabanki.
List of officers (transfer/postings details)
|S.no.
|Officer
|Transfer/postings details
|1.
|Aryendra Kumar, District Magistrate, Ghazipur
|District Magistrate, Aligarh
|2.
|Arvind Singh, Additional Land Arrangement Commissioner, Revenue Council, Uttar Pradesh
|District Magistrate, Etah
|3.
|Amit Awasthi, Special Secretary, Public Works Department, UP Government
|District Magistrate, Banda
|4.
|Dr Anuj Lathar, Vice Chairman, Bulandshahr-Khurja Development Authority
|District Magistrate, Farrukhabad
|5.
|Kavita Meena, Vice Chairman, Muzaffarnagar Development Authority
|District Magistrate, Hapur
|6.
|Isha Priya, Special Secretary, Tourism Department
|District Magistrate, Ambedkar Nagar
|7.
|Chandra Gaur, Additional CEO, UP State Industrial Development Authority, Kanpur Nagar
|District Magistrate, Sonbhadra
|8.
|Anupam Shukla, District Magistrate, Ambedkar Nagar
|District Magistrate, Ghazipur
|9.
|Shashank Tripathi, District Magistrate, Barabanki
|District Magistrate, Ayodhya
|10.
|Gyan Pratap Singh, Special Secretary to CM & Civil Aviation Department
|District Magistrate, Barabanki
|11.
|Nitish Kumar Pundeer, District Magistrate, Ayodhya
|Special Secretary to Chief Minister, UP Government
|12.
|Prem Kumar Singh, District Magistrate, Etah
|Additional State Project Director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan & Director, Mid-Day Meal Authority
|13.
|Abhishek Pandey, District Magistrate, Badaun
|Additional Land Arrangement Commissioner, Revenue Council
|14.
|Sanjeev Ranjan, District Magistrate, Aligarh
|Special Secretary, Agriculture Department
|15.
|Jane Rima, District Magistrate, Banda
|Special Secretary, Revenue & Land Reforms Department
|16.
|Atul Kumar, Special Secretary, Revenue & Land Reforms + Additional Director
|Special Secretary, Revenue & Land Reforms Department
|17.
|Ashish Kumar Dwivedi, District Magistrate, Farrukhabad
|Special Secretary, Public Works Department
|18.
|Durga Shankar Singh, District Magistrate, Sonbhadra
|Special Secretary, Higher Education Department
|19.
|Diksha Jain, Chief Development Officer, Kanpur Nagar
|Additional CEO, UP State Industrial Development Authority, Kanpur
|20.
|Dr Aparajita Singh Sinsinwar, Chief Development Officer, Shahjahanpur
|Vice Chairman, Bulandshahr-Khurja Development Authority
|21.
|Prerna Awasthi, Chief Development Officer, Sitapur
|Vice Chairman, Muzaffarnagar Development Authority
|22.
|Anuj Dwivedi, Joint Magistrate, Sonbhadra
|Chief Development Officer, Shahjahanpur
|23.
|Abhinav Jain, Joint Magistrate, Mathura
|Chief Development Officer, Kanpur Nagar
|24.
|Diksha Joshi, Joint Magistrate, Meerut
|Chief Development Officer, Sitapur
40 IAS officers transferred
Notably, the reshuffle comes a day after another late-night administrative overhaul in which 40 IAS officers were transferred, including DMs of districts such as Unnao, Sultanpur, Shamli, Amroha, Hamirpur, Mainpuri, Auraiya, Saharanpur, Agra, Bulandshahr, Lakhimpur Kheri, Fatehpur, Jhansi, Shravasti, and Raebareli.
Arvind Kumar Chauhan was appointed DM of Saharanpur, Nitin Gaur of Amroha, Abhishek Goyal of Hamirpur, and Nidhi Gupta Vats has been given charge of Fatehpur. Continuing with the reshuffle, Ghanshyam Meena has been posted as DM of Unnao, Anjani Kumar Singh to Lakhimpur Kheri, and Indrajeet Tripathi to Mainpuri. Manish Bansal has been appointed as the new District Magistrate of Agra.
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