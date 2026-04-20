24 IAS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh; DMs of 10 districts reshuffled | Check list

Lucknow:

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday (April 20) transferred 24 IAS officers, including District Magistrates (DMs) of several key districts such as Ayodhya, Barabanki, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar, Etah, Hapur, Aligarh, Banda, Farrukhabad, and Sonbhadra.

Among the key postings, Aryendra Kumar has been shifted from Ghazipur to Aligarh, while Arvind Singh has been appointed as the new DM of Etah. Amit Awasthi will take charge as DM Banda, and Dr Anuj Lathar has been posted as DM Farrukhabad. Kavita Meena has been appointed DM Hapur, and Isha Priya will serve as DM Ambedkar Nagar.

Chandra Gaur has been posted as DM Sonbhadra, while Anupam Shukla moves from Ambedkar Nagar to Ghazipur. Shashank Tripathi has been transferred from Barabanki to Ayodhya, and Gyan Pratap Singh has been appointed DM Barabanki.

List of officers (transfer/postings details)

S.no. Officer Transfer/postings details 1. Aryendra Kumar, District Magistrate, Ghazipur District Magistrate, Aligarh 2. Arvind Singh, Additional Land Arrangement Commissioner, Revenue Council, Uttar Pradesh District Magistrate, Etah 3. Amit Awasthi, Special Secretary, Public Works Department, UP Government District Magistrate, Banda 4. Dr Anuj Lathar, Vice Chairman, Bulandshahr-Khurja Development Authority District Magistrate, Farrukhabad 5. Kavita Meena, Vice Chairman, Muzaffarnagar Development Authority District Magistrate, Hapur 6. Isha Priya, Special Secretary, Tourism Department District Magistrate, Ambedkar Nagar 7. Chandra Gaur, Additional CEO, UP State Industrial Development Authority, Kanpur Nagar District Magistrate, Sonbhadra 8. Anupam Shukla, District Magistrate, Ambedkar Nagar District Magistrate, Ghazipur 9. Shashank Tripathi, District Magistrate, Barabanki District Magistrate, Ayodhya 10. Gyan Pratap Singh, Special Secretary to CM & Civil Aviation Department District Magistrate, Barabanki 11. Nitish Kumar Pundeer, District Magistrate, Ayodhya Special Secretary to Chief Minister, UP Government 12. Prem Kumar Singh, District Magistrate, Etah Additional State Project Director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan & Director, Mid-Day Meal Authority 13. Abhishek Pandey, District Magistrate, Badaun Additional Land Arrangement Commissioner, Revenue Council 14. Sanjeev Ranjan, District Magistrate, Aligarh Special Secretary, Agriculture Department 15. Jane Rima, District Magistrate, Banda Special Secretary, Revenue & Land Reforms Department 16. Atul Kumar, Special Secretary, Revenue & Land Reforms + Additional Director Special Secretary, Revenue & Land Reforms Department 17. Ashish Kumar Dwivedi, District Magistrate, Farrukhabad Special Secretary, Public Works Department 18. Durga Shankar Singh, District Magistrate, Sonbhadra Special Secretary, Higher Education Department 19. Diksha Jain, Chief Development Officer, Kanpur Nagar Additional CEO, UP State Industrial Development Authority, Kanpur 20. Dr Aparajita Singh Sinsinwar, Chief Development Officer, Shahjahanpur Vice Chairman, Bulandshahr-Khurja Development Authority 21. Prerna Awasthi, Chief Development Officer, Sitapur Vice Chairman, Muzaffarnagar Development Authority 22. Anuj Dwivedi, Joint Magistrate, Sonbhadra Chief Development Officer, Shahjahanpur 23. Abhinav Jain, Joint Magistrate, Mathura Chief Development Officer, Kanpur Nagar 24. Diksha Joshi, Joint Magistrate, Meerut Chief Development Officer, Sitapur

40 IAS officers transferred

Notably, the reshuffle comes a day after another late-night administrative overhaul in which 40 IAS officers were transferred, including DMs of districts such as Unnao, Sultanpur, Shamli, Amroha, Hamirpur, Mainpuri, Auraiya, Saharanpur, Agra, Bulandshahr, Lakhimpur Kheri, Fatehpur, Jhansi, Shravasti, and Raebareli.

Arvind Kumar Chauhan was appointed DM of Saharanpur, Nitin Gaur of Amroha, Abhishek Goyal of Hamirpur, and Nidhi Gupta Vats has been given charge of Fatehpur. Continuing with the reshuffle, Ghanshyam Meena has been posted as DM of Unnao, Anjani Kumar Singh to Lakhimpur Kheri, and Indrajeet Tripathi to Mainpuri. Manish Bansal has been appointed as the new District Magistrate of Agra.

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