Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Commonwealth Games after disastrous start in Doha Diamond League

Doha:

India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra booked his place at the upcoming Commonwealth Games after producing a throw of 82.77m during the Doha Diamond League on Friday, clearing the qualification standard in his first competition of the 2026 season.

Chopra achieved the mark with his second attempt in Doha, moving into third place in the standings at that stage of the competition. More importantly, the effort comfortably surpassed the Commonwealth Games qualifying standard of 82.61m, ensuring that the Olympic and world champion will be eligible for selection for the multi-sport event.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old had a disastrous start to the competition as he got disqualified in the first round. His second throw allowed him to qualify for the Commonwealth, while his third throw proved that Neeraj is all fired up in Doha. He touched the 85.69 metre mark and that helped him remain third in the race.

Neeraj's first event in 2026

The result marked an encouraging return for Chopra, who was competing for the first time after an extended injury-enforced break. The Indian had spent much of the past year recovering from a back issue that affected his preparations and limited his appearances on the international circuit. Ahead of the Doha meet, Chopra had expressed confidence in his fitness and described himself as ready to return to top-level competition.

The Doha Diamond League represented Chopra’s first outing of the 2026 campaign and an important checkpoint in a season that will include the Commonwealth Games and other major international events. Expectations were high around his comeback, particularly given his status as one of the sport’s biggest names and India’s most successful track-and-field athlete.

Notably, Neeraj remains one of the leading figures in global javelin, having won Olympic gold, world championship honours and multiple Diamond League titles during a career that has transformed athletics in India. His return to competition is being closely watched as he seeks to add another major medal to his collection in the months ahead.

More to follow..