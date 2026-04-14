Redmi A7 Pro 5G launched at Rs 11499 with 6300mAh battery, 32MP camera and more

New Delhi:

Redmi just launched the A7 Pro 5G in India, rolling it out only a few weeks after its global debut. This new phone aims to hook budget-conscious folks who want to jump on the 5G bandwagon without emptying their wallets. You get solid hardware for the price, like a zippy display and some clever AI tools, so it’s not just about connectivity.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Launched in India

It comes loaded with HyperOS 3 on top of Android 16, and here’s a neat surprise—Xiaomi’s promising four years of Android updates and six years of security patches. In this price range, that’s not something you see every day.

Price and availability in India

As far as pricing goes, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version costs Rs 11,499, and if you want more space, the 128GB model goes for Rs 12,499.

The smartphone comes in three colour options- Black, Mist Blue, and Sunset Orange—and goes on sale April 15th, both on Flipkart and Xiaomi’s online store.

Display and design

The display of the handset is 6.9 inches- which is pretty huge, and you get crisp visuals with an HD+ LCD display and a butter-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It gets bright enough—peaking at 800 nits—and since it’s got TÜV Low Blue Light certification, your eyes will thank you during late-night scrolling. The overall look stays simple, with just enough flair to keep things interesting, especially for shoppers keeping an eye on costs.

Performance and software

Performance will not leave you hanging either. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 6nm Unisoc T8300 chip with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM. Storage goes up to 128GB (UFS 2.2), plus you can add even more with a microSD—up to 2TB if you really want to go wild. The phone’s AI package includes stuff like Google Gemini and Circle to Search, so usability gets a nice boost.

Camera details

For photography, you get a 32MP main sensor at the back (f/2.0 aperture), which does pretty well in good lighting. On the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video chats.

Battery and connectivity

The battery is said to be the beast, as the phone comes with a 6300mAh cell that keeps you going all day (and maybe a bit more), plus 15W fast charging for quick top-ups.

You get all the usual modern connections – 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and USB Type-C. The phone further comes with an IP52 rating to protect the phone from everyday splashes and dust.

What makes it stand out?

The new Redmi A7 Pro 5G comes packed with fast 5G, a big display, a claimed long battery life and a long runway of software support—all without a steep price tag. It is said that the device is perfect for those who are looking for a value-driven smartphone.