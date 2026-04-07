Asus ROG XBOX Ally Review: A premium handheld console-like gaming device, but with complexities

New Delhi:

The Asus ROG Ally X sticks PC gaming power into a portable package, and honestly, it feels like a little beast. The smooth display, strong internals, and ergonomic build make it a standout for gamers who want to take their games everywhere. But let’s be real: Its Windows-based system and setup complexity aren’t exactly friendly for beginners. In India especially, folks like things plug-and-play—just pick it up, hit start, and you’re off. That’s not exactly what you get here.

Look and Feel: Like an Xbox Controller, but Smarter

At first glance, the Ally could fool you—it really does look like an Xbox controller with a big screen slapped in the middle. The grips are shaped well, so your hands fall into place for longer gaming sessions. The buttons are easy to reach, which is great for marathon play, and the device is balanced enough that the 700-gram weight does not get tiring fast. The polycarbonate shell keeps everything durable, and the RGB on the thumbsticks adds a fun touch of personality. If your hands are on the smaller side, though, you might feel a bit of strain after a while—nothing major, but it’s there.

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Performance: A real portable powerhouse

Ally is powered by AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A processor with Radeon graphics—seriously strong stuff for a handheld. You will get loads of speed and storage. In everyday gaming, most titles sit comfortably between 40 and 60 FPS on medium or high settings, and less demanding games cruise past 60 FPS without breaking a sweat. The 7-inch Full HD screen throws out sharp visuals at 120Hz, and AMD FreeSync Premium keeps things smooth and responsive.

(Image Source : ASUS ROG XBOX ALLY)Asus ROG XBOX Ally

Gaming experience: Endless library, some frustrations

One of the biggest perks of the Ally is that you will get access to everything on Steam, Xbox, and the Microsoft Store – a huge game library to choose from.

But as it runs on the Windows 11 OS, the experience is more like using a PC than a console. You will have to deal with logins and multiple annoying updates. Patience is the key at times, even if you are not having it. So yes, a great machine, but it needs to update itself to keep you posted with everything possible for gamers.

Certainly, the plug-and-play consoles could be considered easier, but here, you need a bit of patience to understand how it works.

(Image Source : ASUS ROG XBOX ALLY)Asus ROG XBOX Ally

Heating: Not a dealbreaker

Extended play sessions, especially in Turbo mode, will make the Ally X heat up a bit – but not unbearably. Of course, it will happen as the machine is using its power to give you the best graphics and lag-free experience.

The cooling system works magically well, as it keeps things under control. But at times, during the extended gameplay, you might feel some warmth after a couple of hours – but that will not be something to be worrying about.

(Image Source : ASUS ROG XBOX ALLY)Asus ROG XBOX Ally

Overall, the good news is that it does not mess with the performance, so you can keep gaming without worrying about slowdowns.

Battery Life: Okay!

With an 80Wh battery, you can get around 3 to 3.5 hours of life on a single charge. This will totally depend on the kind of game and settings of your gaming console. For lighter gaming, it will be fine, but AAA titles will suck the battery, which will drain quite faster than expected. So, in case you are mostly gaming on the go, then you may expect to carry a charger or plan for breaks. I know it feels a little bad, but with heavy graphic support on a brilliant vivid display, we have to understand the tech and appreciate this on-the-go premium gaming device and the HD experience it has been delivering to the users.

(Image Source : ASUS ROG XBOX ALLY)Asus ROG XBOX Ally

(Image Source : ASUS ROG XBOX ALLY)Asus ROG XBOX Ally

(Image Source : ASUS ROG XBOX ALLY)Asus ROG XBOX Ally

(Image Source : ASUS ROG XBOX ALLY)Asus ROG XBOX Ally

Charging and ports: Flexible but not super fast

To the gamers, you could easily juice up with USB Type-C fast charging to have a smooth long gaming session. Also, there’s Thunderbolt 4 support.

The extra USB-C and microSD slot mean you are not stuck on storage, either. Charging will not be lightning fast (as we all have been expecting), but it will be decent enough, as we know that the console comes with a huge battery.

Pricing in India

At around Rs 130,990, the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally sits in the premium tier – certainly built for those who are fans of Xbox and niche gaming. You will further find it on ASUS’ site, big e-commerce stores and some offline shops.

On the price front, it goes head-to-head with the Steam Deck and gaming laptops, so you need to weigh portability vs pure power before making a call.

(Image Source : ASUS ROG XBOX ALLY)Asus ROG XBOX Ally

Final Verdict: Power for pros, not newbies

Asus has nailed it when we speak of hardware, as the new Ally comes packed with genuine gaming muscle, a brilliant HD display and feels great in your hands. But it is not plug-and-play.

The Windows setup, occasional quirks and interface hurdles mean it’s best for experienced gamers. If you have already built up a game library and want the freedom to play anywhere, then you will love this device.

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But if you are a beginner in gaming and have just started using Ally, then the learning will be a curvy road, and you might find yourself missing the simplicity of a traditional console. It will take time, but you will get the knack of it.