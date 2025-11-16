Beats Powerbeats Fit review: Are these the ultimate wireless earbuds for your toughest workouts? The Beats Powerbeats Fit earbuds recently arrived in India, specifically targeting fitness enthusiasts. After testing them for several weeks, read our full review to see if they truly are the ultimate wireless earbuds for your toughest workouts.

New Delhi:

Beats has recently launched its new Powerbeats Fit earbuds in India. Specifically targeted at users with a focus on fitness and an active lifestyle, these newly launched earbuds feature a design crafted for an enhanced user experience and a ton of features. Designed to provide users with the best audio experience, these earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. I've been using them for the past month, and here is my full experience. But before we dive into the detailed review, let's take a look at the detailed specifications of these earbuds.

Beats Powerbeats Fit review: Specifications

Model Beats Powerbeats Fit Price and variants Rs 24,900 (8GB/128GB) Colours Jet Black, Gravel Gery, Spark Orange, Power Pink Availability Apple Store Chipset Apple H1 chip Battery and charging Up to 30 hours of battery power with the charging case, with each bud delivering up to 7 hours of playback per charge Quick 5‑minute charge will give you up to an hour of playback when battery is low Operating system Android, iOS IP rating Sweat and water resistant with an IPX4 rating Weight Weight: (case) 49.75 g, (bud) 5.78 g, (total) 61.3 g

Beats Powerbeats Fit review: Design and Comfort

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Beats Powerbeats Fit: Charging case

Starting this review, I want to discuss the design and comfort of the earbuds and their charging case.

Charging Case: Design and Portability

The charging case is lightweight and has a rectangular shape. Its unique, longer design opens from the middle, contributing to its slim profile. The practical impact of this design is evident when carrying it: it does not create a bulge in your jeans and can easily fit into your pocket alongside your phone.

Beats Powerbeats: LED indicator

The case features a matte finish, giving it a premium look. It includes a single LED indicator for both charging and pairing, allowing you to gauge the battery level without needing to check the companion app every time. A USB Type-C charging port is conveniently located on the back, and inside, a button allows you to easily initiate pairing mode.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Beats Powerbeats Fit: USB charging port

Earbuds: Fit and Functionality

Moving on to the earbuds, they offer a perfect fit in the ear.

Secure Fit: They are equipped with stabiliser wings that fit perfectly into the ear's fold, securing them firmly during intense activities like gym sessions or running.

Customisation: The package includes four different eartip sizes to help users find their ideal fit. Additionally, the companion app features an Ear Fit Test option, which suggests whether you are wearing the correct size for optimal seal and sound.

Lightweight and Controls: The earbuds themselves are extremely lightweight and feature tactile buttons that are seamlessly integrated into the design. These controls are smooth to operate and can be customised via the app to suit the user's needs.

Comprehensive Control: These buttons provide full functionality, including noise cancellation toggle, call controls, and volume control, offering everything necessary for a good user experience.

Beats Powerbeats Fit: Earbuds design

Beats Powerbeats Fit review: Battery

I am genuinely impressed with the battery life of these earbuds. In typical use cases, the combination of the earbuds and the charging case provides a total power reserve that can last between 10 to 15 days. This means you won't need to worry about charging them frequently before every use.

For heavier users, if you use the earbuds for approximately 3 to 4 hours per day, they will still last around 3 days before needing a full case recharge.

Charging Time: The case takes approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes to reach 100% capacity.

Convenience: The companion app displays the precise battery percentage, which is highly helpful for making informed decisions about charging, especially if you are heading out for a long trip.

Beats Powerbeats Fit review: Performance and features

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Beats Powerbeats Fit review: In-ears

The overall performance of these earbuds is remarkable, offering seamless integration and high-quality audio features.

Connectivity and Smart Features

Connecting the earbuds is simple and fast, supporting both Android and iOS devices.

iOS Integration: On Apple devices, the earbuds automatically offer features like Audio Sharing and the “Find My” service, making it easy to locate lost earbuds.

Android Customisation: Android users can download the Beats app to monitor the battery level, locate their earbuds, and customise various settings.

Smart Sensors: The earbuds include smart sensors that instantly pause the music when an earbud is removed and automatically resume playback when it is placed back in the ear.

Audio Quality

The driver setup delivers a balanced and engaging sound profile:

The audio produces a punchy low end (bass) that is great for motivation.

The mids remain clear and detailed, ensuring excellent vocal clarity.

The highs (treble) are crisp but restrained, avoiding an overly bright sound.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency Mode

The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature is highly effective, helping you focus entirely on your music or calls, even in noisy environments.

Transparency Mode: This mode allows background noise to safely enter your ears. This is crucial for situational awareness (e.g., crossing streets) or holding conversations.

Control: Users can easily switch between ANC and Transparency modes using the button located on the earbuds.

Immersive Audio Technologies

The earbuds incorporate advanced sound technologies:

Spatial Audio: This feature, paired with dynamic head tracking, provides an immersive, three-dimensional, theater-like listening experience.

Adaptive EQ: This technology automatically adjusts the music frequencies based on the ear tip fit and seal quality in your ear, ensuring consistent, optimised sound.

Calling Experience and Voice Assistance

The overall calling experience is reliable:

Call Clarity: In-call sound quality is generally good, and you should not face trouble hearing the person on the other end, even in noisy surroundings.

Microphone Performance: However, during my test in a busy market, the person I was speaking with could hear background noise, such as vehicle horns and music.

Voice Assistance: Both Android and iOS users can access voice assistance. This is hands-free for iOS, but Android users may need to set up custom controls through the app.

Custom Controls: The app allows you to customize the earbud buttons to easily pick up or reject calls.

Beats Powerbeats Fit review: Verdict

The Powerbeats Fit successfully lives up to its promise as a premium audio companion for an active lifestyle. Its most compelling feature is the stabiliser wing design, which guarantees a secure and comfortable fit during any intense activity, from running to gym sessions. This secure fit is critical and makes the Powerbeats Fit one of the best choices for fitness enthusiasts.

Equipped with the Apple H1 chip, performance is seamless across both iOS (with full integration like Find My and Spatial Audio) and Android (via the comprehensive Beats app). The audio quality is engaging, offering a punchy, motivational bass paired with clear mids and highs, complemented by highly effective Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a useful Transparency Mode. The combined battery life of up to 30 hours is also a significant convenience, offering days of use without frequent recharging.

While the microphone struggles slightly with filtering intense background noise during calls, this is a minor trade-off considering the overall feature set.

Who should buy it?

Fitness Enthusiasts: If your primary use case involves intense workouts, running, or outdoor sports, the secure fit and IPX4 rating make these an ideal choice.

Users Seeking ANC and Awareness: Those who need effective Active Noise Cancellation for focus but also require a Transparency Mode for situational awareness (like commuting) will benefit.

Cross-Platform Users: The Powerbeats Fit works exceptionally well on both iOS and Android, making it a great option for users who frequently switch between operating systems.

At Rs 24,900, the Powerbeats Fit is a significant investment, but it is justified by its near-perfect blend of secure fit, premium features, and excellent cross-platform performance.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Pro review: A camera and performance powerhouse but too hot to handle