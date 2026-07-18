Why was Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and protesters removed from Jantar Mantar? Explained

New Delhi:

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi after his health deteriorated on day 21 of his fast. He is conscious, and his vitals are stable, hospital sources said. “As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon’ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely. We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest," Delhi Police said in a post on X.

The health ministry earlier ordered medical teams from RML Hospital, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital to carry out twice-daily health checks going with Delhi High Court order.

Why were protesters removed from Jantar Mantar?

Protesters are being removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site acting on Delhi High Court's order as the parliament session will begin on Monday, July 20.

Late in the evening on Friday at Delhi Police Headquarters, new Police Commissioner, Anurag Kumar, held a meeting with the Joint CP and DCP of the New Delhi district range regarding the Sonam Wangchuk matter. Following the meeting, the police removed Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar early in the morning. The police have taken Sonam Wangchuk to the hospital. A warning has been issued regarding a major protest on July 20 as the Parliament will also be in session, and in light of this, the protesters have been be removed from the spot.

Protesters' reactions

One of the protestors said, "early in the morning, they sent in about ten police officers, claiming they were a medical team. We realised they were police since they didn't look like doctors and they ordered all the volunteers to move aside. We kept requesting them to wait, but suddenly they announced that there was a High Court order requiring them to take Sonam Sir away. Meanwhile, Abhijit had just went away to use the restroom; I believe they have arrested him too which is why he cannot come here, and his phone isn't connecting either...All the policemen were in plainclothes..."

Why is Sonam Wangchuk protesting?

Climate activist and education reformer Wangchuk joined a campaign led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on June 28 and started his indefinite fast demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the leak of the NEET UG paper.

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