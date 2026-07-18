Sonam Wangchuk's wife says no treatment should be administered to him without her consent

New Delhi:

Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo on Saturday said she is at the hospital where her husband is admitted and added that no treatment should be administered to him without her consent. “I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days,” she said.

Wangchuk was shifted from Jantar Mantar protest site

Wangchuk was shifted from the Jantar Mantar protest site early Saturday, the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. Questioning the decision to hospitalise him, she claimed Wangchuk appeared fine on Friday. "Yesterday, he was doing fine. There was no need to bring him to the hospital. It's my right under Article 32. Without my consent and my doctor's consent, nothing can be administered," she said.

The Delhi Police has said that Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital for "essential medical care" following expert medical advice and in compliance with the Delhi High Court's orders.

Delhi Police urges protesters to end their agitation

The police also appealed to the protesters to end their agitation, saying, "We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."

On Friday night, Wangchuk had said he remained determined to continue the fast despite his worsening condition, saying he had "lost 20 per cent of my body" during the hunger strike.

"Governments have fallen over the price of onions. I have lost 20 per cent of my body. It is time for this government to listen to the voice of the youth," he had said in a video message.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

The Delhi High Court has been monitoring Wangchuk's medical condition and has directed that his health be regularly assessed and appropriate medical intervention be provided if required.

High security was stepped up in and around Jantar Mantar and across parts of the New Delhi district on Saturday after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital following a brief commotion during the exercise, police said.

Heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces has been made at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident, they said. Barricades have been erected and security personnel positioned at key points to regulate the movement of protesters and visitors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital in accordance with the Delhi High Court's order after his health deteriorated.

"Following the directions of the High Court and according to the health conditions and medical advice, we have taken Sonam Wangchuk to appropriate government hospital which was much needed medical intervention and under medical supervision," he said.

In a statement, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was hospitalised for essential medical care on the advice of medical experts. "As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the statement said.

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Why was Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and protesters removed from Jantar Mantar? Explained