In SC, Assam Police opposes Pawan Khera's bail plea in CM's wife case; he says no need to 'humiliate me'

New Delhi:

The Assam Police on Thursday opposed the bail plea of Pawan Khera in connection with a case registered against him over complaint by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and said the Congress leader had shown "fake, doctored and fabricated" copies of passports of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife. It said what Khera did is a non-bailable offence and it needs to be investigated how he forged the documents.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Assam Police, told the court that Khera made the allegations against Sarma's wife when assembly elections are ongoing. He displayed the photographs of Riniki and showed forged passports, he said, adding that investigation has revealed that the document Khera had were fake.

Mehta said Khera has been absconding from the date of the offence; though he has been releasing videos, which shows that he is aware about the first information report (FIR). He said it needs to be found out how Khera forged the documents, who are his accomplices and who created that passport seal.

"We have to show how he removed the photograph of one person from the passport and pasted the photograph of another lady along with QR, seals etc. this may lead to several other fabricated documents," Mehta was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

Khera fires back at Assam Police

During the hearing, Khera said there was no need to "humiliate" him by a "custodial arrest", adding that allegations against him are a matter of trial. The senior Congress leader also told the apex court that many sections registered against him are bailable while others don't require his arrest.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Khera, also said that the purpose of pre-arrest bail is gone if he is not given an anticipatory bail. Singhvi also alleged that the chief minister is threatening the Assam Police to arrest Khera.

"They say he (Khera) have not proved beyond doubt that she has multiple passports. The judge (HC) calls anticipatory bail a privilege. It’s a right. It’s a basic right. Your lordships is considering anticipatory bail. It has to be seen in the light of context," Bar and Bench quoted Singhvi as saying.

Supreme Court reserves order

The Supreme Court has reserved its order on Khera's plea, who has challenged the April 24 order of the Gauhati High Court refusing to grant him anticipatory bail. It is worth noting that a two-judge bench Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar were hearing the matter.

Earlier, the Telangana High Court had granted Khera a seven-day transit anticipatory bail, but Assam Police moved the Supreme Court against it. The apex court passed an interim order to stay the grant of anticipatory transit bail and asked Khera to approach the Gauhati High Court.

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