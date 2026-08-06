Gemini to become default AI assistant on Android from September 2026: Google Assistant to shut down

New Delhi:

Google is finally making it official: the long goodbye to Google Assistant is here. Starting September 4, the company will start phasing out Assistant on eligible Android phones, swapping it out for Gemini as the new default assistant. If you’re an Android user, you might have already seen the emails or notifications. People are sharing them all over Reddit and X, and Google is not keeping it quiet too.

Google starts notifying Android users

This is not some overnight switch. Google is rolling out the change over several weeks, so Assistant will not just vanish at once. But once the migration finishes, there is no going back. You will not be able to re-enable Google Assistant on supported phones, tablets, watches, or even earphones. Gemini takes over completely.

Activating it stays familiar. You can still say “Hey Google,” or just long-press the power button—same as before, but now you’ll get Gemini responding instead.

Gemini will power more than smartphones

The update will not be just for Android phones. If you have a Wear OS watch, connected headphones, or an Android tablet paired with your account, Gemini will take over there too. The idea is to give you the same assistant experience everywhere, no matter what device that you are using.

What Gemini can do?

In terms of basic features, Gemini keeps most of what people liked about Google Assistant—setting alarms, answering quick questions, controlling smart bulbs, playing music, and handling stuff from the lock screen.

But Gemini will push things further with generative AI. It’s not just about voice commands anymore, as you will get smarter conversations, better context, content creation tools, and more productivity tricks. Gemini can actually help you write and plan, not just fetch the weather or play your favourite song.

End of an era for Google Assistant

Google Assistant has been a fixture since 2016, popping up in phones, smart speakers, TVs, cars—everywhere. Google first said they would retire Assistant back in March 2025 and start rolling Gemini out across the board, aiming to finish by March 2026. The timeline slipped a bit, but the company kept doubling down on Gemini, adding new AI-powered features almost every month.

Now it is all coming together and by the end of this final rollout, Gemini will not just be the new voice assistant, as it will be Google’s go-to AI brain for just about everything on Android. It is the end of an era for Assistant, but Gemini’s ready to take the baton.

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