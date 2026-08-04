Asus Chromebook CX15 launched in India with Intel N50, Google AI features, 12.5-hour battery

New Delhi:

Asus has added another laptop, the Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA), to the Indian market. The new laptop targets professionals, students and anyone who is looking for a straightforward, reliable laptop. This model runs on ChromeOS and leans heavily into AI tools, keeping things light, portable, and efficient all day. The specs are solid: Intel’s N50 processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, and a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display.

What really sets this Chromebook apart is the Google AI Pro membership bundled in. You get access to Gemini AI tools and a range of premium Google services right out of the box.

Asus Chromebook CX15: Price in India and availability

The CX15 lands at Rs 47,990 and comes in Pure Grey. You will find it on the Asus eShop, Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Asus’s retail partners, Reliance Digital, and other big-name offline retailers. Asus is also giving buyers the option to grab it on no-cost EMI from Rs 3,999 a month, plus you get a one-year warranty and one year of accidental damage protection.

15.6-inch full HD display and Intel N50 processor

Now, that 15.6-inch Full HD IPS NanoEdge display is sharp, hitting 300 nits of brightness with an 87 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Colour coverage hits 45 per cent NTSC. The Intel N50 processor runs alongside Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. Because it’s running ChromeOS, you also get automatic security updates, so you are covered on that front.

Google AI Pro membership included

The Google AI Pro membership is a big plus here. For 3-months, users get tools like the Gemini AI assistant, Gemini Notebook, enhanced AI features in Gmail, Docs, and Sheets; Google Flow; Nano Banana AI image generation; premium photo editing in Google Photos; YouTube Premium Lite; and a whopping 5TB of cloud storage. That’s a lot of productivity and creativity baked in.

Connectivity, battery and durability

On the connectivity side, you get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports (both with Power Delivery and DisplayPort), a USB Type-A, HDMI 1.4, and a standard 3.5mm headphone jack. Security is not an afterthought – Asus puts in a Titan-C security chip, a Kensington Nano Security Slot, and a 720p HD webcam with a physical privacy shutter.

Battery should get you through the day. There is a 42Wh battery with 45W USB Type-C fast charging, and Asus claims up to 12.5 hours on one charge. It weighs 1.59kg, packs a spill-resistant keyboard with 1.35mm key travel, and meets US MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. So, it’s built to handle daily knocks and travel just fine.

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