Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15 updated with Intel Core series 3 chips and AI features

New Delhi:

Asus just rolled out updated versions of the Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15 in India, breathing new life into its best-selling laptop line. Now, both models pack the latest Intel Core 7 Series 3 processors and an integrated Neural Processing Unit; that means you get serious AI horsepower right out of the box. The NPU delivers up to 17 trillion operations per second for snappier on-device AI tasks, so everything feels a bit faster and smarter.

These laptops run on Windows 11 Home and target a pretty wide crowd—students, professionals, or anyone who wants a lightweight, productive machine without lugging around a brick.

Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15: Price and availability in India

The Vivobook 15 (model X1504MA) starts at Rs 75,990, and you can find it pretty much everywhere:

Asus Exclusive Stores

Reliance Digital

Croma

Vijay Sales

Asus’ own eShop

Amazon

Flipkart, and other big retail outlets.

The smaller Vivobook 14 (X1404MA) kicks off at Rs 107,990 and will be up for grabs from July 26. Initially, it’ll be sold through Asus Exclusive Stores, the eShop, and select retail partners.

Both laptops come in three colours:

Cool Silver

Terra Cotta

Quiet Blue

Buy either model and Asus throws in lifetime access to Microsoft Office Home 2024 and one year of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage—nice little extras for students and office folks.

For those who prefer easy payment options, there’s no-cost EMI that starts at Rs. 5,066 per month for the Vivobook 15 and Rs. 7,199 for the Vivobook 14. Asus also offers Easy Pay financing for up to two years.

Asus Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15 Features and Specifications

The display on both models is a Full HD IPS anti-glare panel (16:9 aspect ratio), bright enough at 250 nits, with an 84% screen-to-body ratio. Your eyes will thank you for the TÜV Rheinland certification, which cuts down on blue light.

Sound is covered by SonicMaster-certified speakers, so you won’t always need your headphones.

Under the hood, you get up to an Intel Core 7 350 Series 3 processor, paired with up to 16GB DDR5 RAM and a speedy 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Graphics are handled by Intel’s integrated solution.

AI features, connectivity and battery details

On the AI side, both Vivobooks come with a 720p HD webcam (there’s a privacy shutter for peace of mind), plus fingerprint authentication built into the ErgoSense touchpad.

Connectivity is not a problem. Both models offer:

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

USB ports (one USB 2.0 Type-A, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and a USB Type-C)

HDMI 1.4

3.5mm audio jack

Battery-wise, you are looking at a 42Wh three-cell Li-ion pack, charged with a 45W adapter.

The Vivobook 14 measures 32.49 x 21.39 x 1.79 cm and weighs just 1.4 kg. The larger Vivobook 15 stretches to 35.97 x 23.25 x 1.79 cm and weighs 1.7 kg.

With these refreshed specs and handy AI features, Asus is really trying to grab attention in India’s AI-powered laptop market. And for folks needing a blend of style, portability, and productivity, these new Vivobooks are worth a look.