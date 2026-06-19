5 Hidden features in Android laptops which could ease the work experience

New Delhi:

For a long time, laptops were mostly associated with office work, coding or heavy professional software. But the usage patterns of modern young users have completely changed. Today, students attend online classes, complete their homework and assignments, watch recorded lectures and videos, make calls, prepare presentations and communicate via numerous applications and social networks all from one device at once.

Meanwhile, many first-time laptop owners enter the worlds of digital education and productivity through smartphones. The buyers are well acquainted with using Android-based computers due to their familiarity with the same over the past few years while using mobile phones. It is just one of the factors that make Android laptops more popular, especially with those newbies looking for easy-to-use computers. However, people generally feel that these computers are made specifically for browsing on the Internet and entertainment only.

Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder & CEO, Primebook India, shared some insights about how these Android laptops come with several interesting features which are being overlooked by users but could be a level up if used accordingly.

Multitasking in full screen

The underestimated functionality of Android laptops lies in their ability to work with several open windows simultaneously. Users do not need to switch between application windows and browser tabs.

For students, this becomes especially useful during classes and research work. A lecture can continue on one side while notes, PDFs or browser tabs remain open on the other. Someone attending a workshop online can simultaneously prepare notes without constantly minimising screens.

This also helps during everyday work. Young professionals often manage meetings, emails and documents together during daily usage. Keeping tasks visible side-by-side reduces unnecessary interruptions and makes workflows more organised.

Productivity-focused Android apps for entertainment and beyond

Many people still associate Android apps mostly with social media, gaming or entertainment. But Android ecosystems today also offer a large number of apps built for learning, productivity and collaboration.

They include applications for taking notes, preparing for exams, language learning applications, online materials for studying, and intelligent learning assistants using artificial intelligence. Freelancers and other content providers also use applications based on the Android platform for editing purposes, communication, scheduling, and even generating ideas for their content.

One major advantage here is familiarity. Since most users already understand Android interfaces through smartphones, adapting to these apps on laptops becomes much more natural. First-time laptop buyers usually do not have to spend weeks learning completely unfamiliar systems before becoming comfortable with the device.

That familiarity becomes especially important for younger users entering digital productivity environments for the first time.

Battery efficiency during everyday usage

Battery optimisation is one of the major benefits that many people have seen after using their laptops for hours in the process of studying and multitasking. With today’s generation spending hours attending lectures, working, browsing and multitasking, battery power efficiency plays a vital role in the use of the laptop.

Android-based systems are generally more efficient at managing background applications and system resources. This helps reduce unnecessary battery consumption during everyday usage and allows devices to deliver longer uninterrupted usage for learning, work and entertainment.

For younger users constantly moving between classes, libraries, travel and shared workspaces, longer battery backup becomes especially practical because it reduces the need for frequent charging throughout the day.

Efficient background app management also allows systems to deliver smoother everyday performance without depending heavily on expensive hardware configurations.

Built-in privacy and focus controls often go unnoticed

Another set of functions is security and privacy settings that many younger people may have yet to discover. In modern times, laptops are not just used for academic purposes or leisurely entertainment; they are used to conduct financial transactions, communicate privately, store documentation, and log into multiple online accounts simultaneously.

There are also various Android laptop privacy and focus settings that not many people take advantage of during their regular use of the device. This feature becomes highly important for those students who work a lot on their computers, as it allows increasing security and productivity levels to a much greater extent.

For example- dedicated profiles, app permissions, and focus mode prove to be especially helpful when the device is being used for several purposes throughout the day.

AI and Cloud PC features are expanding everyday usage

Android laptops are also beginning to integrate Operator AI capabilities and cloud PC systems directly at the operating system level. Cloud PC systems allow users to access virtual desktop environments through the internet, which gives them the flexibility to handle everyday workflows on Android systems while accessing Windows or Linux-based computing environments separately whenever required.

This becomes especially useful for users who may occasionally need access to advanced software environments for tasks such as web development, complex programming projects, engineering model rendering with AutoCAD, making 3D video using Adobe Creative Suite, etc. Users no longer need to bank entirely on high-end local hardware and pay upfront cost for that.

Operator AI systems are also beginning to reduce repetitive digital effort by helping users organise workflows, retrieve information faster and manage routine actions across applications more efficiently. Instead of manually switching between multiple tabs, searches and repetitive steps continuously, users are able to complete certain digital tasks in a much more streamlined way.

Why are more users considering Android laptops?

Android laptops are not trying to replace every traditional computing setup. They become more relevant as they give solutions to the problems faced by the user base in terms of usability, accessibility, functionality, and innovation.

For instance, young users who have not been exposed to using technology for educational and productivity purposes may find the technology too technical to operate. Simpler computing experiences often help users adapt more comfortably and become productive much faster.

At Primebook, we believe laptops today should align with how younger users study, work and use digital platforms every day. As digital learning, connected workflows and app-based productivity continue growing, Android laptops are gradually becoming a more practical choice for a much wider group of users.

(Note: The above article has been written by Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder & CEO, Primebook India, with a few edits made by India TV. His thoughts and suggestions are personal.)