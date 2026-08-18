Satyendar Jain, former Delhi minister, arrested by ACB in Delhi Jal Board scam case; 5 others also held

New Delhi:

In a major crackdown, the Delhi ACB on Tuesday arrested six individuals including former Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain, former IAS officer and Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai, former contractual advisor Ankit Srivastava, and three private individuals. According to the ACB, the action was taken under FIR No. 10/2024. The FIR was registered on May 11, 2024, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and various sections of the IPC.

Case is related to alleged large-scale irregularities in DJB

The case is related to alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions, and criminal conspiracy regarding the tender issued for the expansion and upgradation of Delhi Jal Board's Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).



The investigating agency alleged that the technical specifications of the tender were drafted to favor a specific technology and a private company, M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd., while limiting competition from other companies.

ACB says the proposed pilot study was not conducted

According to the ACB, the proposed pilot study was not conducted, yet restrictive conditions regarding the use of specific technology/media were included in the tender. The investigation also revealed that essential parameters related to treated effluent were omitted from the tender and technical specifications were altered, allegedly resulting in a significant financial impact on the public exchequer.



According to the investigative agency, there was continuous communication between private individuals, certain government officials, and middlemen. Analysis of electronic evidence uncovered details regarding the exchange of tender conditions, corrections/corrigenda, and other documents.The ACB further claimed that these documents and communications indicate an alleged nexus between private companies and government officials, through which tender conditions were manipulated to favor a specific technology provider.

Probe reveals alleged bribe was routed through intermediary companies

Further investigation into the money trail has revealed that alleged bribe or commission money was routed through intermediary companies; the names of M/s Srijanhar and M/s AN Enterprises have surfaced in this context. According to the investigation, substantial sums were transferred to the firm of Nagendra Yadav (owner of AN Enterprises) from companies linked to the technology provider.



According to the ACB, a portion of these funds subsequently reached the bank accounts of the then DJB CEO, Udit Prakash Rai, and his relatives. The investigative agency stated that approximately Rs 1.52 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of Udit Prakash Rai and his relatives. It is alleged that this money was used to purchase immovable property.



The investigation revealed that these funds originated from M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd.—the technology provider for the STP project—and were routed through M/s AN Enterprises. The ACB has also examined alleged conversations between Raja Kumar Kurra, Nagendra Yadav, and Ankit Srivastava. These conversations reportedly referenced meetings, tender conditions, corrigenda, and other matters related to the STP tender.

List of 6 arrested accused:

1. Satyendar Kumar Jain – Former Minister, Delhi Government

2. Udit Prakash Rai (IAS) – Former CEO, Delhi Jal Board

3. Ankit Srivastava – Former Contractual Consultant, Delhi Jal Board

4. Nagendra Yadav – Proprietor, M/s AN Enterprises

5. Raja Kumar Kurra – Owner, M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd.

6. Pankaj Verma – Proprietor, M/s Srijanhar



According to the ACB, all six accused were questioned based on evidence gathered during the investigation and were arrested in accordance with the law on August 18, 2026. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing. The ACB is currently examining the alleged money trail, the roles played in the tender process, and the involvement of other potential accused or beneficiaries.

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