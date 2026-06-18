Telegram versus WhatsApp: Which app is better and how are they different from each other?

New Delhi:

Instant messaging apps are a part of our lives now. They help us to stay connected with work people, family, friends and more. Most people are currently bouncing between WhatsApp and Telegram for just about everything: chatting with friends, sharing photos, sending files, and even making calls. It is sure that both apps are handling the designated tasks well, but there are some differentiators which you will not find in both apps.

The cloud changes everything

All your messages, photos, and documents live safely on Telegram’s servers, and not just on your device. So, you can pick up a conversation on your smartphone, tablet or even your laptop, and nothing will be missing – meaning, you do not need to get any backup.

WhatsApp does not work like this. Your chats used to stay on the device you were using for everything, and if you switched your smartphones, you had to deal with Google Drive or iCloud backups, which is a little clunky.

Privacy and security: Different styles

With WhatsApp, every private chat and call is protected by end-to-end encryption, which means no one is reading the text I am sending to my friends and family.

But Telegram handles things a bit differently. Though the standard chats are encrypted but stored on their cloud.

If you want full end-to-end encryption, you have to start a secret chat, which has extra privacy features, blocks message forwarding and will put you in full control.

Big files? Telegram handles them

If you send lots of large files, Telegram just makes life easier. WhatsApp will let you share files by up to 2GB, but Telegram matches that, and if you spring for Telegram Premium, you can send files as big as 4GB.

That is considered as a lifesaver option for the users who want to send long videos, software, presentations, or anything bulky.

Groups and communities: Go big or go home

Telegram is built for massive groups with a huge number of members.

WhatsApp has added capacity to groups at 1,024 people. But Telegram lets you pack up to 200,000 members into a Supergroup. Also, Telegram gives admins better tools to restrict spam filters, message history for new members, and handy moderation options. For bigger organisations or lively communities, it is a no-brainer.

Reach everyone with Telegram channels

If you want to broadcast messages to a huge audience, Telegram Channels do the trick. There’s no subscriber limit. Channels act like a news feed, so creators, brands, and educators use them to push out updates, announcements, or lessons instantly to everyone who cares.

Usernames mean no more sharing your phone number

With Telegram, you can set a @username, so people reach out without ever seeing your phone number. WhatsApp still ties everything to your personal number, which isn’t great if you want a little privacy.

Bots and Mini Apps: Going beyond messaging

Telegram really opens up with its ecosystem of bots and mini apps. You can set up automated replies, run polls or quizzes in group chats, schedule reminders, play games, or even automate tasks. It’s messaging, plus a whole lot more.

So, which one’s right for you?

If you just want a simple, private messenger for your daily chats, WhatsApp gets the job done. But if you want cloud storage, extra privacy features, sharing files without thinking twice, massive groups, public channels, or automation, Telegram takes the lead.

Lastly, need to mention that both the apps will keep evolving, so you will have plenty of options. Just depends on what you need for your digital life.