Mirwaiz Farooq calls for collective effort to restore J&K identity, questions NC's failure to deliver

Srinagar:

Former chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Farooq on Saturday appealed to political leaders, including Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, to work together to protect and restore the identity and rights of Jammu and Kashmir. His remarks came amid growing differences within the National Conference (NC).

Umar Farooq also criticised the party over what he described as its failure to deliver on the issues for which it had sought a mandate from the people. He said political attention should remain focused on the larger interests of Jammu and Kashmir rather than being consumed by internal disagreements.

Umar Farooq calls for unity over J&K rights

"Everyone, including Aga Ruhullah, should work towards restoring the identity of J&K," Umar Farooq said.

Speaking about the ongoing political differences within the NC, Umar Farooq said the issues for which the party had sought the people's mandate were not visible on the ground. He also said the party had, unfortunately, not done enough to safeguard the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

His comments came amid public disagreements between Aga Ruhullah and the NC leadership over issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, including the party's position on restoring Article 370.

Differences grow between Ruhullah and NC leadership

Aga Ruhullah had on Friday expressed his intention to resign from both the Lok Sabha and the National Conference after NC president Farooq Abdullah publicly challenged him to step down. The Srinagar MP has also questioned the party's parliamentary and organisational position over the differences within its leadership.

The disagreements have repeatedly centred on the NC's position on Article 370 and what Aga Ruhullah has described as the party's commitments to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Umar Farooq urges focus on larger interests

Against this backdrop, Umar Farooq said political leaders should look beyond internal disputes and concentrate on the broader interests of Jammu and Kashmir.

He called for a collective effort to restore the region's identity and rights, while stressing that political attention should not be diverted by internal differences.

The appeal comes at a time when divisions within the NC have become increasingly public, with Aga Ruhullah repeatedly questioning the party's stand on Article 370 and whether it is fulfilling the promises it made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ:

BJP attacks Omar Abdullah government over 6.83% power tariff hike in Jammu and Kashmir, calls it 'anti-poor'