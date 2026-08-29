Death count reaches 675 in Nepal flash floods, 2,400 people remain missing | Top developments

Kathmandu:

Amid continuous rescue operation, the death toll from flash floods in Nepal went up to 675 on Saturday, with more bodies being recovered even as more than 2,400 people still remained missing following the disaster. Nepal police said bodies were recovered from all eight affected districts as search and rescue operations continued on war footing.

How glacial collapse led to Nepal flash flood?

The disaster happened as an ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream wiping out towns and villages, damaging crucial infrastructure and washing away hydropower stations through central Nepal on Wednesday.

Till now 675 bodies of the Bhote Koshi flood victims have been recovered from eight districts, according to a statement by Nepal Police and the rescuers have recovered 246 bodies from Chitawan, 165 from Nawalparasi East, 63 from Nawalparasi West and 57 from Gorkha. In the similar manner, 45 bodies were recovered from Dhading district, 51 from Nuwakot, 35 from Tanahu and 13 from Rasuwa district. Apart from this, more than 2,400 people remained missing as of Saturday.

Around 2,500 people, including 163 foreigners, evacuated

Around 2,500 people, including 163 foreigners, were evacuated as rescue teams led by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) raced against time amid on-and-off rainfall in the flood-affected regions. More than 11,000 security personnel, including over 5,000 Nepal Army personnel, have been mobilised for search and rescue operations.

Nepal's meteorology department warns of fresh rainfall

In the meantime, Nepal's meteorology department on Saturday warned of fresh rainfall and thunderstorms in the country's flash flood-affected areas, threatening to disrupt ongoing rescue and relief operations amid the worsening crisis. Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said that the situation was being closely monitored and the country remained on "high alert".

Moreover, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology on Saturday indicated heavy rain in the hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, the hilly areas of Karnali, and the Terai regions of Lumbini and Sudurpashchim provinces, The Rising Nepal media portal said.

Flood-affected area in Rasuwa likely to receive rainfall

Meteorologist Hari Prasad Dahal stated most places in the Bhotekoshi flood-affected area in Rasuwa are likely to receive moderate rainfall on Saturday. "Heavy rain may occur in one or two places, which is likely to affect search and rescue operations.

Therefore, precaution is necessary," he added.

The meteorology department also indicated a possibility of moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning as well as snowfall in many places in the country's hilly and mountainous regions. The regions of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces, along with some other hilly and mountainous areas, may experience rainfall with thunder and lightning as well as snow, it said.

Along with this, the Chinese authorities have already warned about a new barrier lake forming near the river's source in Tibet and alerted that the lake could breach, adding to risks of fresh floods in downstream areas in Nepal.

With inputs from PTI

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