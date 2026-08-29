Amitabh Bachchan expresses concern over Nepal floods, calls devastation 'unbearable to watch': 'We pray…'

The flash floods in Nepal have caused widespread devastation, leaving people across the country deeply affected. Several celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Sonu Sood and others, have expressed their grief over the tragedy. Now, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has also shared his thoughts on the situation in his latest blog.

While wishing his fans on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which was celebrated across the country on August 28, the actor expressed concern for those affected by the floods. He said the visuals showing the current situation in Nepal were "unbearable to watch".

Amitabh Bachchan expresses concern over Nepal floods

In his blog post, Bachchan started by extending his wishes to everyone on the occasion of Rakhi. He also shared a photo of his wrist covered with colourful rakhis before speaking about the devastating situation in Nepal.

He started his blog post with, "may this bond of love affection and care live eternally - the dedication of the relation between a sister and a brother, never to be broken or forgotten.. its sacred thread tied to the wrist, is the symbol of perpetuity in the relationship.. its auspicious presence fortifies its reason (sic)."

Expressing concern over Nepal floods, the Sholay actor wrote, "On a more serious note, the devastation of the floods in Nepal are unbearable to watch the fury of nature can never be battled with.. its respect needs the presence of the divinewe pray.. for that in itself is beyond all (sic)."

(Image Source : AMITABH BACHCHAN'S TUMBLR)Screengrab taken from Amitabh Bachchan's Tumblr blog post.

Anupam Kher expresses deep grief over Nepal floods

Earlier, Anupam Kher also prayed for those affected by the floods in Nepal. He shared a video on Instagram, expressing his grief over the situation, and wrote, "I PRAY FOR NEPAL! Deeply saddened and horrified by the devastation caused by the sudden floods in Nepal. Lives lost. Families torn apart. Homes washed away. Helpless animals caught in the destruction. It is heartbreaking to imagine how, in a few moments, everything someone calls their own can disappear (sic)."

He further added, "Watching these scenes, I feel such helplessness. What words can possibly comfort someone who has lost a loved one? My heart goes out to the grieving families and to everyone living through this fear and uncertainty. I pray for the people of Nepal and for those affected across the border in Tibet. May those still waiting for help be reached. May those searching for their loved ones find them safe. And may those who have lost everything find support, shelter and a hand to hold. I hope the world comes together to help—with compassion, with urgency, and with whatever each of us can give. In this time of unimaginable sorrow, let us make sure they do not feel alone (sic)."

As per PTI, the death toll from the flash floods in central Nepal has risen to 626 on Saturday. More bodies are still being recovered from different parts of the country, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Also Read:

Anupam Kher prays for Nepal amid devastating floods: 'I feel such helplessness…'