Vivo Y31t 5G goes on sale in India with 7,200mAh battery: Price, features and offers

New Delhi:

The Vivo Y31t 5G just hit the Indian market, and it’s aiming to impress. The biggest draw has to be the massive 7,200mAh battery—most phones don’t even come close. Add in 44W fast charging, and you’re talking days of use without hunting for a charger.

Look and feel

Design-wise, it does not look or feel like a bulky powerhouse. At 8.39mm thick and 219g, it’s relatively slim considering the battery size. On the front, you get a 6.75-inch LCD with a quick 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,250 nits brightness, so everything looks crisp and vibrant, even outdoors. For audio, the dual stereo speakers can crank up the volume. Vivo claims up to 400 per cent, which is more than enough for movies or music on the go.

Performance

The Y31t 5G runs on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, built on a 4nm process with an octa-core setup. Out of the box, it runs OriginOS 6 on Android 16 and brings a whole bunch of features, including AI Creation, Origin Island, Drag & Go, Private Space, and the vivo DocMaster suite.

Photography

Cameras are nothing to scoff at here. You get a 50MP AI wide-angle main lens supported by a 2MP bokeh sensor for those portrait shots. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8MP front camera.

Durability

What also stands out is the durability. The phone has both IP68 and IP69 ratings, plus military-grade and SGS five-star certifications. It's resistant to just about anything—water, dust, even drops. There’s also one-tap water and dust ejection and moisture detection, a smart touch for harsh conditions.

Colour, storage variant and price

You can pick from Crimson Red, Seashore Green, or Golden Mist. Pricing starts at Rs 25,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant, Rs 29,999 for 6GB+128GB, and tops out at Rs 34,999 for 6GB+256GB. The Y31t 5G is available everywhere you’d expect—vivo retail stores, the vivo India e-store, and Flipkart.

If you buy now, there are a few sweeteners for the deal like- instant cashback of Rs 1,500 on select cards, up to 10 months zero down payment, and 6 months of free premium access to 10 OTT apps thanks to a Jio offer. These deals run through August 31.

Made in India device

On top of all that, the Y31t 5G is manufactured in Greater Noida as part of vivo’s Make in India push, so it’s not just powerful—it’s homegrown.

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