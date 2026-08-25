ChatGPT gets Apple Messages integration on Mac: Search chats, draft replies and more

New Delhi:

ChatGPT now connects right into Apple Messages on Mac. OpenAI just launched a plugin for its Mac desktop app that brings ChatGPT’s help straight into your regular messaging routine. With this integration, ChatGPT can search your Apple Messages conversations, pull up specific messages, or help you catch up on long threads without all that endless scrolling. It works across iMessage, SMS, and RCS — basically anything you can access through the Messages app on your Mac.

What can ChatGPT do with Apple Messages?

Customers can ask it to dig through your conversations, figure out the context of a chat, or draft a response for them. If you want, ChatGPT can even send messages from the Messages app. But it won’t just shoot off replies on its own — by default, you’ll see and approve the message and its recipients before anything gets sent.

This really comes in handy if you’re trying to find an old conversation, jog your memory about something you discussed weeks ago, or put together a reply without juggling two different apps.

Apple Messages plugin is available in ChatGPT Work and Codex

The Plugin’s available on the ChatGPT desktop app for Mac if you’re using ChatGPT Work or Codex. OpenAI says it works with all ChatGPT plans, but your access can depend on your account settings, desktop environment, and workspace setup.

How the ChatGPT Messages integration works

The new feature taps right into the Apple Messages app on macOS, so it is specifically for Mac users. Once you have it up and running, ChatGPT can do the following:

Search for particular messages or conversations

Find details you discussed earlier

Summarize chats or help you get caught up

Prepare replies based on the back-and-forth

Send messages after getting your go-ahead

Everything stays in one workflow — you get to manage your chats right alongside other tasks you already do with ChatGPT or Codex.

Message sending requires approval by default

Privacy and control are baked in. ChatGPT will not send anything without your confirmation, so you are always the one deciding what goes out. Plus, what it can do depends on your permissions and settings.

Why this integration could be useful

If you get a ton of messages every day, this could save a lot of time. Instead of scrolling forever to find that one detail, just ask ChatGPT. And if you’ve been away from a chat for a few days, you can get up to speed in seconds, then figure out what to say next.

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