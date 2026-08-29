Bank locker swept away in Nepal floods triggers cash loot, 29 arrested with Rs 58 lakh recovered

Kathmandu:

More than 600 people have died in the devastating floods in Nepal, while around 2,500 people are still missing. Among those missing are 537 foreign nationals, including 320 Indians. Rescue and recovery operations continue across the flood-hit areas as authorities also remain alert to the possibility of further danger.

Amid the destruction, an unusual incident in Dhading has drawn attention after a bank locker swept away by floodwaters was found along the Trishuli river, triggering a scramble for the cash inside. Police have since arrested 29 people and recovered more than 92 lakh Nepali rupees from them, an amount roughly equivalent to Rs 58 lakh in Indian currency.

Bank locker swept away in flood

The incident took place after floodwaters carried away a bank locker from Rasuwa. The locker eventually reached the banks of the Trishuli river near Belkhukhola in Galchhi Rural Municipality-4 of Dhading district.

Once the locker was found, people began taking cash from it, leading to a scramble for the money.

Police arrested 29 people in connection with the incident. A total of 92,68,505 Nepali rupees, roughly Rs 58 lakh in Indian currency, was recovered from those arrested.

Among the 29 people arrested were Pawan Paude, Bir Bahadur Rana Magar, Binod Giri, Navraj Bhetuwal, Purn Lal Shrestha, Vishnumani Adhikari, Krishna Magar, Shiv Bahadur Rana Magar, Yuvraj Adhikari, Sushant Shrestha, Suchimbahadur Rana Magar, Sabin Shrestha, Prem Bahadur Rana Magar and Anil Bhetuwal.

Police are continuing to investigate the source of the recovered money and whether anyone else may have been involved.

Nepal remains at risk after floods

The danger in Nepal has not completely passed following the devastating floods. China has warned Nepal that a lake formed in the upper areas of the Lhende river system could breach its banks at any time.

China has also raised concern over a change in the colour of the water, describing it as a possible warning sign. People living downstream along the river's course have been advised to remain alert as authorities monitor the situation.

The warning comes even as Nepal continues to deal with the widespread impact of the floods and the ongoing search for missing people.

Rescue operations continue

Large-scale rescue operations are still under way across Nepal. The army has rescued people trapped inside the tunnel of the Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower project in Rasuwa district.

More than 4,500 people have been rescued so far, while around 2,500 remain missing.

The Nepal government had earlier said there was no immediate expectation of a major threat. Rescue operations, however, continue as authorities work to locate those still missing and assist people affected by the floods.

Reported by: Kumar Sourav

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