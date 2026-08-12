ChatGPT and Gemini both cross 1 billion users: Who is growing faster?

New Delhi:

ChatGPT and Google Gemini have both hit the huge milestone of 1 billion users—a real shift in the global AI competition. ChatGPT still holds the bigger audience, but Gemini is picking up speed, closing in on OpenAI’s lead.

ChatGPT and Gemini both cross 1 billion users

OpenAI and Google have both reached a billion users with their generative AI tools. Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, announced Gemini just crossed 1 billion monthly users, calling it Google’s fastest-growing product ever. That news landed just weeks after OpenAI said ChatGPT had already passed the 1 billion user mark.

It’s true, each company measures their numbers a little differently, but the main point is clear—AI assistants have become part of everyday life at an astonishing pace.

Gemini is growing faster than ChatGPT

Gemini’s user count jumped from 750 million in February to 950 million by late July, and then cracked 1 billion. Meanwhile, OpenAI reported 900 million weekly active users for ChatGPT in February. Later, they said ChatGPT soared past 1 billion monthly, though they haven’t shared a recent monthly figure.

Because they track users over different timeframes, it’s tough to compare head-to-head. Still, it looks like ChatGPT has a wider reach, at least for now, but Gemini is gaining ground quickly.

A big factor for Gemini is how deeply it’s baked into Google’s ecosystem. It’s part of Android and built into various Google services, reaching people who aren’t necessarily looking for an AI chatbot but end up using one anyway.

Google says Gemini has more than 100 million iPhone users

Google also revealed Gemini has over 100 million active iPhone users. That means most of Gemini’s audience must be coming from Android, which gives Google a big edge as it keeps weaving Gemini into more devices.

OpenAI is not just sticking with software anymore. Lately, they are showing more interest in AI-specific hardware, hinting that ChatGPT could end up running on more than just phones and computers.

AI race is no longer just about ChatGPT

This AI race is not all about ChatGPT anymore. Over the past year, competition’s really heated up. Google’s aggressive push with Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude, OpenAI’s Codex, and strong contenders from China have made the market much busier.

ChatGPT is still a household name in AI, but its lead doesn’t look quite as secure as it once did. Now that both ChatGPT and Gemini have crossed a billion-user threshold, the battle will probably shift. It’s less about adding new users now and more about keeping them, rolling out new features, and actually turning all those users into a healthy business.

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