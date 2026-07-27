ChatGPT Health now available to all eligible US users, supports Apple Health and medical records

New Delhi:

OpenAI just made ChatGPT Health available to everyone in the U.S. who’s 18 or older and logged in, no matter if they're on a Free, Go, Plus, or Pro plan. It works on both the web and iOS. The timing’s interesting—a Florida pastor had filed a lawsuit against OpenAI the day before, claiming ChatGPT gave out dangerous advice that discouraged seeing a doctor.

Health data integration gets broader support

This health feature is not new, as OpenAI launched it as a dedicated health hub back in January. With it, you can pull in health data from places like

Apple Health

MyFitnessPal

Function Health

Epic hospital systems

Oracle Health

One Medical

The big change that the users will experience: Instead of needing a separate hub, you can get insights from all that connected health info right inside your regular ChatGPT chats.

Turns out, most users are already doing that. OpenAI noticed that about 70 per cent of health-related conversations happened outside the special Health hub during testing. So they decided to just put health data everywhere in ChatGPT.

What will ChatGPT Health do?

Now, the bot will give better and more contextual answers, like:

Explain what that lunch meant for your diet

Helping you sort out allergies

Tackling other wellness questions

All the answers will be based on your actual health information provided.

AI health advice growing

Interest in AI health advice is seriously climbing. OpenAI said that users will now ask around 300 million health questions each week, up from 230 million when the hub first launched. That’s a big jump, and it says a lot about how much people want AI help with health and wellness topics.

On the tech side, OpenAI’s latest lightweight model, GPT 5.6-Luna is reportedly beating the earlier GPT 5.5 when tested on HealthBench, their own benchmark for health-related AI. They are working with real doctors to keep improving the quality and safety of the responses. OpenAI also insists that users’ health data added to ChatGPT is not used to train its AI models.

Health checkup, not final doctor’s verdict

Users must note that ChatGPT is not a real doctor. OpenAI wants users to fact-check anything health-related with an actual medical professional before making decisions, a point they keep pushing, especially as more people—and lawsuits—question the safety of AI-made medical advice.

Huge opportunity in AI-powered health

Even with concerns from some studies about the reliability of AI health suggestions, tech companies are not slowing down. OpenAI, along with Google and Anthropic, sees a huge opportunity in AI-powered health tools. They all say the same thing: these features are made to help you understand your health better—not to replace your doctor.

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