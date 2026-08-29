Massive fire breaks out at toy factory in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad industrial area, 10 fire tenders at spot

Ghaziabad:

A massive fire broke out at a toy manufacturing factory in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad industrial area, triggering a major firefighting operation on Thursday. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the factory as fire officials rushed to the spot.

Ten fire tenders have been deployed at the site and are engaged in efforts to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters are working to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby areas.

Fire breaks out at toy factory

The blaze was reported at a factory located in Sahibabad's industrial area. The unit manufactures toys, and the fire quickly intensified, prompting authorities to mobilise multiple fire engines.

A total of 10 fire tenders have reached the spot and are carrying out firefighting operations. Further details about the cause of the fire or any casualties are not available at present.

Firefighters battle massive blaze

Teams from the fire department are continuing their efforts to douse the flames. The scale of the operation has led to a significant deployment of emergency resources at the industrial site.

More details are awaited as firefighters continue working to bring the situation under control.

Ghaziabad has seen another major fire this year

The latest blaze comes months after another major fire incident in Ghaziabad. In late April, a fire broke out at Gaur Green Society's D Tower, with the blaze erupting on the ninth floor at around 8:30 am.

The fire spread rapidly across multiple floors of the building, leading to a large-scale emergency response. Nearly seven floors were severely affected as flames reached both the upper and lower levels of the tower.

Firefighters continued operations for more than 2.5 hours but had not been able to bring the blaze fully under control during that period.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took serious note of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the spot immediately. They were asked to ensure that rescue and relief operations were carried out with urgency, prioritise public safety and provide all necessary assistance to those affected.

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