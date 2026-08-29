PM Modi arrives in Uzbekistan, to hold talks with President Mirziyoyev to strengthen strategic ties

Tashkent:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. During the visit, he will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The two leaders will review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people domains and set the agenda for the road ahead.

PM Modi will highlight India's priorities at SCO Summit

At the SCO Summit to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from August 31 to September 1, PM Modi will highlight India's priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity and will also hold bilateral meetings with SCO leaders on the sidelines of the summit.



He will also attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan in a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of Central Asia. Notably, PM Modi will be in Uzbekistan on August 29-30 on a bilateral visit, and in Kyrgyzstan for the 26th SCO Summit from August 31 to September 1, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

It is PM Modi's fourth visit to Uzbekistan

At the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, PM Modi has undertaken a state visit to Tashkent. It will be the prime minister's fourth visit to Uzbekistan. During his official visit, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. During this time, the two leaders will review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people domains and set the agenda for the road ahead, the statement said.



Moreover, they will also share perspectives on advancing the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030. PM Modi is also expected to visit the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

From Tashkent, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek

From Tashkent, he will travel to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov to participate in the 26th SCO Summit. Significantly, the summit marks the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), of which India has been a full member since 2017.



PM Modi will address the summit, where he will highlight India's priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity, the statement said. He will also hold bilateral meetings with the SCO leaders on the sidelines of the summit. PM Modi will also attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of Central Asia, in Kyrgyzstan.

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