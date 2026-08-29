Patrice Evra asks for more from star Manchester United midfielder after POTY victory

New Delhi:

The Premier League 2026-27 season is well underway, and many eyes are set upon 20-time champions Manchester United. It is worth noting that the side kicked off their season with a loss against Hull City, and the team will look to put on a good show as they gear up for their next game.

It is worth noting that before the start of the season, star Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes won the PFA Player of the Year award for his brilliance in the league in the previous season. Notably, Bruno broke the Premier League’s assists record last season and helped United finish in third place in the standings.

Speaking on the same, former French defender Patrice Evra took centre stage and asked for more from Bruno and even stated that he does not want Bruno to win the Player of the Year again but backed him to help his side do better.

"Bruno will keep winning all the personal awards, but I want him to make his teammates play better. So yes, Bruno will provide assists, score goals, all of that, but let’s stop being hypocritical. I’m asking all of Man United, does Bruno make the team play better? Does he control the game? No. But does he win you games? Yes,” Evra said on his Kick stream.

"That’s more important, but now that he’s won the Player of the Year award, I don’t want to see him win it again. I want Bruno play a part of the team, to be the maestro, to control the game, to dictate the game. I know what I’m talking about,” he added.

Manchester United to take on Ipswich Town next

Speaking of Manchester United, the side is slated to take on Ipswich Town next. The two teams will meet at Old Trafford in Manchester for the clash on August 30, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

After a loss in their first game of the season, Manchester United will hope for significant improvement in their next game, and the side will look to make amends as they take on Ipswich Town.

Also Read:

Sarfaraz Ahmed questions Pakistan's batting approach after subpar show against England in London