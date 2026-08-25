ChatGPT gets new Stickers feature: How to turn photos and ideas into custom stickers

New Delhi:

OpenAI, the main company behind ChatGPT, has launched a custom sticker option for its AI chatbot, which claims to help the user in turning normal photos, ideas, or any inside jokes into personalized stickers. The new feature is powered by ChatGPT Images, which is reportedly handling everything, and you can use the new feature from all the available sources—web, Android and iOS.

ChatGPT Stickers: Why is it interesting?

The best part about the new addition is that you are not stuck with pre-made sticker packs anymore. You can start with a photo, let’s say, of your dog, and turn it into a cartoon sticker.

Or you can just describe what you want, like a reaction sticker for a group chat. Transparent backgrounds make these custom stickers work seamlessly in messaging apps like WhatsApp and iMessage.

ChatGPT Images takes care of the editing, so you can put in prompts like “Give my cat a sleepy look and make it say ‘Not today!’ with a clear background.”

If you want to make some amendments to the sticker, change the style, add text, or strip out something you do not like, then you can ask ChatGPT to adjust it.

Who can use ChatGPT Stickers?

Anyone with access to ChatGPT Images can use the sticker feature. According to OpenAI, Images 2.0 is available for all tiers, while advanced tools are rolling out to Plus, Pro, and Business users. Feature rollout means some folks might not see it right away, but once it pops up in your account, you’re good to go.

How to use ChatGPT Stickers?

Here’s how you make a sticker:

1. Open ChatGPT on your device (Android, iOS or web).

2. Go to the Images section, which is there in the sidebar.

3. Tap on "Stickers."

4. Upload a photo or just type what you want in a newly created photo sticker.

5. If you want the background to be transparent (PNG format), then you may ask ChatGPT to clear it out, and it will.

6. You could improvise your sticker by making edits like changing expressions of the character in the photo, adding text (birthday wish, quote, funny line, etc.), and even tweaking styles.

7. Save it and share it anywhere you like.

There’s really no limit to what you can create. Think reaction stickers, personalized pet images, family portraits turned cartoonish, meme stickers, party or festival emojis, inside jokes, or themed sets. You can even ask ChatGPT to keep a consistent look across multiple stickers, so your pack feels unified.

Compared to regular image generation, the sticker features center around creating images you actually want to use in chat apps. Transparent backgrounds are key—they make the sticker blend right in without ugly borders.

And this update is not the only thing OpenAI is rolling out. They are adding more integrations, pushing ChatGPT Work and Codex on desktops, and supporting everything from emails to screenshots and files.

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